Ashley Jones explains why Bar Smith purposely tattooed the wrong initials on his wrist

Bar Smith got Ashley Jones’ initials tattooed incorrectly, but he had a reason for it. Pic credit: Ashley Siren/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones’ husband Bar Smith got her initials tattooed on himself incorrectly, but he had an explanation for why he did.

Ashley and Bar met when they were teenagers but knew early on that they would be together for a long time and have been together now for seven years.

The Teen Mom 2 couple decided to seal their love for each other in 2015 and got matching tattoos of each other’s initials on their inner wrists.

Ashley recently took to her Instagram Stories to explain why Bar got the initials ABS tattooed on himself rather than ABJ to signify her maiden name.

Ashley Jones explains why Bar Smith purposely tattooed her initials wrong

“When @barikismith and I first started dating in 2015, we got each others initials tattooed,” Ashley wrote in an Instagram Story, as seen below, shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram.

She continued to explain, “When the tats were done I realized that he got the wrong initials … ABS …”

Apparently, Bar had a chat with his tattoo artist before getting inked without Ashley knowing it.

“When I asked him why he said ‘because one day you will be my wife and the initials will be correct.'”

Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted to Bar’s sweet gesture in the comments section.

Teen Mom 2 viewers gush over Bar’s tattoo gesture

“Omg precious 😍😍🔥🙌,” wrote one fan.

“That’s actually so cute 😩😍,” penned another.

One Teen Mom 2 fan commented, “This is so cute.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

The wrist tattoo isn’t the only one Bar has. He became easily recognizable by his eyebrow tattoos. As Cheyenne Floyd’s dad Kyle called the couple during an episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, the “cute girl with the tattoo guy.”

Bar is currently in the process of having the eyebrow tattoos removed with lasers. He shared live video footage of one of his sessions and handled the painful procedure like a champ.

As for Ashley and Bar’s relationship these days, the couple has been open about their marital struggles. They managed to keep their nuptials under wraps for six months prior to filming Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Ashley admitted during TMFR that she was hoping for more out of her marriage, and it wasn’t everything she was hoping it would be. Despite their struggles, Ashley and Bar have remained committed to trying to make their marriage work.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.