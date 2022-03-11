Ashley Jones backtracks on ‘tasteless’ comment about the treadmill Briana DeJesus sent to Kail Lowry

Ashley Jones apologized for joking about the treadmill Briana DeJesus sent to Kail Lowry. Pic credit: Ashley Siren/YouTube/MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones apologized and clarified that her comment regarding the treadmill Briana DeJesus sent to Kail Lowry was “tasteless.”

Amid their longstanding feud, Briana shipped a treadmill to her nemesis Kail Lowry’s new home in Delaware, as Monsters & Critics previously reported.

Kail took the gesture to be a form of fat-shaming on Briana’s part, but Briana and her attorney denied the allegations, calling Kail “petty” for insinuating the idea.

Briana claimed that she didn’t send the treadmill to fat-shame Kail but claimed it was a gesture to get Kail to run something other than her mouth.

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones jokes about the treadmill Briana DeJesus sent to Kail Lowry

Recently, Ashley Jones got into the middle of the treadmill controversy when she made a comment on Twitter about it. After watching the Season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2, Ashley took to Twitter to comment on Briana sending the treadmill to Kail.

“I wish bri would have sent me the treadmill cause I could use one 😂😂😂,” Ashley tweeted to her 74.4k Twitter followers.

Ashley has since deleted the tweet, but Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of it, along with Briana’s response which read, “I can buy you one ❤❤❤.”

One day after she made her comment, Ashley took to Twitter once again, this time to apologize for her comment.

Ashley issues apology for comment about treadmill, deletes tweet

“Ok, in hindsight it was tasteless to make the treadmill comment,” Ashley tweeted. “I was NOT in any way condoning body shaming, defamation or trying to restart any drama. I was more so trying to just make light of something super duper heavy. I’m sorry for offending anyone.”

In addition, Ashley took to the comments section of the Teen Mom Shade Room Instagram post where she told Teen Mom 2 viewers, “I never body shamed kail , or bri . I was joking about myself…. But I see how it came off and what wasn’t my intention.”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

After Briana’s attorney’s remarks about Kail being “petty,” she reciprocated the insult during an episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama.

“Touching on the lawsuit stuff, I felt like I handled that the best way. The lawsuit is not petty,” Kail told her listeners. “So then fast forward to the treadmill, that hurts. That’s hurtful. It’s petty, and it’s childish, and it’s immature.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.