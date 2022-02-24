Ashley Jones and Leah Messer want to plan Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion

Ashley Jones and Leah Messer are already making plans for Season 2 ahead of the Teen Mom Family Reunion finale. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones and Leah Messer are planning their next getaway after enjoying a spa day with the cast and want to plan the next season of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

The first season of Teen Mom Family Reunion is coming to an end next week, and Ashley and Leah want to take part in planning Season 2.

During Tuesday’s episode of TMFR, the cast was relieved when Ashley Jones planned a spa day for them. It was a welcome break for the moms, especially after enduring some challenges that tested them physically and mentally.

There was Cory Wharton’s obstacle course this season that landed Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus in the hospital. And Ashley Jones conquered her fear of heights during a challenge that left her stranded in the air until she mustered up the courage to zip line from the top and join her castmates.

The moms were pampered, enjoying massages, drinks, and plenty of relaxation during their massage day while the dads headed out for a day of golfing.

Leah Messer and Ashley Jones want to plan the next Teen Mom Family Reunion

After the episode aired, Leah reached out to Ashley via Twitter and wrote, “Spa day was one of my favorite days. 🥂💅 Great idea @_mermaidbarbie 💯”

Ashley responded to Leah’s tweet and jokingly suggested planning the next Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Pic credit: @LeahMesser/Twitter

“Can we plan the next trip ? 😂😂,” Ashley asked Leah.

“But fr tho!!! Let us plan the next #teenmomfamilyreunion 😂🥳,” Leah wrote back.

Teen Mom Family Reunion gets the green light for Season 2

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, TMFR was picked up for a second season. Next Tuesday will mark the finale episode of Season 1 of TMFR.

Viewers weren’t sure what to expect going into Season 1 of TMFR. Ahead of the premiere, MTV teased Farrah Abraham’s appearance on the show, which unsurprisingly ended in her swift exit on the first night after stirring up controversy among the rest of the cast.

Interestingly, the episode featuring Farrah’s grand entrance received the lowest ratings, ranking as the least-watched episode of the season.

With Season 2 of TMFR on the horizon, viewers will be anxiously waiting to find out if any new cast members from the Teen Mom franchise join. They’ll have to wait and see whether this season’s no-shows — Jenelle Evans, Kail Lowry, and Mackenzie McKee — make an appearance in Season 2.

The season finale of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday, March 1 at 8/7c on MTV.