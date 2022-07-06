Ashley Iaconetti truly believes she manifested Jared Haibon into being her husband

Ashley Iaconetti says she manifested Jared as her husband. Pic credit: ABC

Ashley Iaconetti has claimed she manifested her relationship with Jared Haibon.

The pair have quite a long history together. In fact, they first met way back in 2015 on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

After relentlessly trying to get Jared to notice her, choose her, and want to be with her in a relationship, Ashley finally got her wish in 2018.

In fact, they got engaged during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and all the tears she shed over the years for Jared were finally tears of joy and happiness.

Now Ashley is speaking out and saying that she truly believes she manifested her relationship and marriage with Jared.

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, Ashley stated, “I am such a positive person and so people always say that I manifested Jared being my husband. When people ask if I think that’s possible, yeah, I could. I mean, I did. I imagined that. I even hoped he would propose in Paradise because that would be a cool full-circle moment.”

Ashley went on to talk about the hard times they encountered and the times maybe she didn’t think he was her person, but she also stated those didn’t happen much.

She declared, “Before you knew it, I would always say we would end up together one day, I just didn’t know how. We were essentially boyfriend and girlfriend, we just didn’t touch. That’s how we described our relationship. So I am not shocked that it all unfolded the way it did.”

Ashley says she knew Jared was going to propose when he did

Ashley went on to talk about how she had a feeling Jared was going to propose on the day he actually did.

She said, “That day he proposed, I was 50/50 that he was going to pop the question. I was getting my nails done that week and I told the nail tech that it might be my engagement manicure so to make it really good.”

Ashley then recalled how she kept asking anyone who might know some information or have insight on whether or not Jared was, in fact, planning to propose.

But she didn’t have much luck with anyone, including her parents, her sister, and their friends and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums, Jade and Tanner Tolbert.

While it may have taken longer than Ashley would have wished to get Jared to come around and want the relationship that she wanted, what matters is that it did.

And now, Jared and Ashley couldn’t be happier together and with their child, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon. For the full episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour with Ashley, click here.

