Ashley Iaconetti says they are ‘not okay,’ asks for prayers for Jared — Here’s why

Ashley Iaconetti takes to Twitter to ask for prayers for her husband, Jared Haibon. Bachelor Nation fans want to make sure he is ok. Why has Ashley taken to social media to ask for prayers for Jared?

What’s wrong with Jared Haibon?

Well, if you are a fan of Ashley’s and Jared’s, then you know that Jared is a colossal fan of the New England Patriots, and even more so, Tom Brady. In fact, there might not be a bigger Tom Brady fan than Jared.

Jared has numerous posts and photos on Facebook at Patriots games, in his Tom Brady jersey, and with all of his Patriots and Brady memorabilia.

So you can imagine how the very recent reports of Tom Brady’s retirement have affected Jared and his well-being.

Ashley took to her Twitter account and re-shared someone’s post of Tom Brady’s announcement after 22 years of being a quarterback in the NFL.

Ashley’s post from the shared photo and news said, “For all asking, we’re not okay and will not be okay for quite some time. #PrayforJared”

For all asking, we’re not okay and will not be okay for quite sometime. #PrayforJared https://t.co/vZdqfw3Is0 — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) January 29, 2022

Jared also then took to his Twitter account and made a post about his feelings after he heard the announcement of Brady’s retirement and how much he looked/looks up to the man.

What Jared Haibon has said about Tom Brady

Jared wrote, “My favorite Tom Brady moment didn’t happen on a football field. My dad is my hero but Tom Brady is also a hero of mine. He’s everything I’ve ever wanted to root for in an athlete. I’m lucky that I got to watch him play for over 20 years of my life. #GOAT”

My favorite Tom Brady moment didn’t happen on a football field.



My Dad is my hero but Tom Brady is also a hero of mine. He’s everything I’ve ever wanted to root for in an athlete. I’m lucky that I got to watch him play for over 20 years of my life. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/usrvA9FNud — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) January 29, 2022

Fans commented on Jared’s post and responded with, “I LOVE TOM BRADY!!!! He is ABSOLUTELY THE GOAT!!!!! I don’t want to be selfish!!!! But we just want one more year to say a PROPER GOODBYE!!!!” Jared probably would agree with this as well.

Another person wrote, “There’s still time to change [the] name of your forthcoming child.”

Fans know that Jared and Ashley have decided on the name Dawson for their soon-to-be-born firstborn child, but Brady Haibon does have a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

It is evident that Tom has meant a great deal to Jared and that Jared has mad respect for the man.

Yesterday, and in the coming days, Jared will probably be mourning the retirement of his idol and hero, as he struggles to process what this means for his favorite team, the Patriots, and his favorite player, Tom Brady, and the future of it all.

