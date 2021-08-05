Ashley Iaconetti says Blake Moynes is ‘a little bit crude,’ predicts Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette ending

Ashley Iaconetti gives her opinion on Katie Thurston’s final two guys on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia, ABC

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti has weighed in on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

As a host of the podcast, Almost Famous, Ashley is used to voicing her opinions on current Bachelor franchise topics, and, as usual, Ashley is not holding back.

Ashley spoke with Us Weekly and weighed in on the two remaining men, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

As to which one she prefers, her answer may shock some fans.

“Honestly, like, I don’t feel it with any these guys,” Ashley admitted. “Blake is just a little crude for me. He’s so not my cup of tea. I don’t know, there’s just been certain conversations where it’s just, like, there’s a lack of romance there. There’s a lot of sexuality.”

Ashley is likely referencing the censored painting Blake presented during a group date, among other instances.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Ashley clarified that she was speaking in terms of her own preferences rather than Katie’s.

“I’m so much of a romance person it’s hard for me to connect with that,” she added. “I think that’s also just total personal preference. If he’s right for Katie, then that’s awesome.”

Who does Ashely Iaconetti and Jared Haibon think is going to win The Bachelorette?

Ashley was joined by her husband, Jared Haibon. The pair both weighed in on how they think the season is going to end.

Ashley stated that it was obvious that Katie gets a happy ending

“She’s obviously with somebody right now in a committed, happy relationship,” she stated.

As to which man Katie ends up with, Jared shared his pick and why the franchise has been advertising it as a dramatic pick.

“I think if they’re saying that it’s never happened before, then my mind immediately goes to she picks to Blake. Nobody’s ever picked somebody who’s come later,” Jared said.

Ashley added, “That would be my gut instinct too.”

Katie will soon give out her final rose

Ashley, Jared, and the rest of Bachelor Nation will soon find out who Katie gives her final rose to — if anyone at all.

Monday’s episode shook up the season, as viewers know it when Greg Grippo left the show.

He had been a frontrunner whom many viewers thought would win the whole thing.

However, he decided to self-eliminate after he claimed to pour his heart out to Katie and got angry when Katie set her own guidelines about when she would share her feelings.

Now it’s just between Blake and Justin. Both have their own advantages. Justin was here from the start while Blake entered late. However, Katie met Blake’s family during hometowns, and Justin’s didn’t show up.

Meanwhile, the previews imply that Katie will leave the show alone.

Monsters and Critics has its own suspicions on who might end up being Katie’s final pick, but viewers will have to wait until Monday, August 9, to find out for sure.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.