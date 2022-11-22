Ashley Iaconetti explains her ‘purple scalp’ on Bachelor in Paradise

Ashley Iaconnetti talks about using makeup to combat her receding hairline. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti recently got real about her postpartum side effects and how they affected her scalp on national television.

Fans will recall that Ashley and her husband, Jared Haibon appeared on several episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 as they tried to enjoy a vacation after becoming new parents.

While Ashley and Jared’s BIP storyline was focused on their goal to connect physically on the beach, Ashley has now brought focus to her “purple, sweaty” scalp on the show.

In her latest posts, Ashley continued being candid about her motherhood journey and its impact on her body.

Ashley opened up about experiencing a postpartum receding hairline at its worst while filming Bachelor in Paradise.

Her attempts to conceal the balding parts of her hair went a bit awry as she revealed which Bachelor in Paradise star’s makeup led her to have a purple scalp.

Ashley Iaconetti shows off hair growth after BIP hair mishap

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to address her hair situation on Bachelor in Paradise.

In text over her video, she wrote, “When Jared and I went to Paradise, I used [Jill Chin’s] brown eye shadow to cover up my postpartum receding hairline when it was at it’s worst. I forgot my concealing powder at home.”

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley then gave an example of her hair on the show as she shared a video of her pretending to cry in a bright pink bikini while in Paradise.

Ashley’s edges had a purple tint as she wrote over the video, “The shadow looked purple on my sweaty scalp.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Fortunately, Ashley’s hair growth has improved as she showed a before and after of her hair in November as opposed to the thinning edges she had in June.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti promotes Nutrafol’s Scalp Support collection

Ashley has endorsed the hair growth brand Nutrafol as she credits the company for contributing to nursing her hair back to health.

Recently, Ashley shared a video featuring her adorable baby boy Dawson, as she filmed the immense amount of hair loss she was experiencing and how Nutrafol revitalized her follicles.

She experienced less shedding, and the irritation of her scalp was reduced.

Ashley admitted in her caption that she was afraid to wash her hair at one point because of the hair fallout, but after finding Nutrafol, she stated, “IT’S EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED!! And, their Growth Activator Serum boosts cell renewal for visibly thicker, stronger hair. I’m using this now on the baby hairs from this summer’s massive postpartum shed.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.