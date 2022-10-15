Ashley Darby shares shocking story about which Housewives member was rudest to her

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby spills tea about a rude RHOC cast member. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby spilled major tea on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Ashley was in town to promote Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and also to attend BravoCon, which runs until Sunday.

She appeared on WWHL with Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly.

In true WWHL style, Andy asked his guests’ juicy questions about life and other Bravolebrities.

The Potomac Housewife, who has been candid in the past about her personal life, was not afraid to answer many of Andy’s questions.

In one particularly juicy exchange, Andy asked Ashley which Housewife was the rudest to her. Ashley didn’t hesitate, providing an answer and a juicy story.

RHOP: Ashley Darby reveals rudest Housewives encounter

In a segment called Truth or Drink, Ashley and Dr. Heavenly had to answer questions or drink.

Andy began with a prophetic statement, “Who is the rudest Bravoleb you’ve ever met.” He added, “Leading up to BravoCon,” as the Bravo convention is in full force.

Ashley quickly answered, “Oh yes, the rudest Bravolebrity that I’ve ever met was Vicki.”

She added, “Vicki Gunvalson was quite mean to me.”

Then, Ashley began a tale about an experience she had with Vicki on a Housewife 2 Housewife segment.

Ashley explained that Vicki was “so dismissive” of her and that the two were doing a joint interview, and Vicki “got up and walked out of the room.”

Ashley continued that Vicki didn’t want to hear anything she had to say.

As for Dr. Heavenly, she said that all Bravolebrities were kind to her.

In a possible effort to console Ashley, Andy said, “Sorry to hear that.”

As for Ashley, she has been living it up at BravoCon in New York.

Ashley Darby joins Conga line led by Kathy Hilton

In an ode to Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen meltdown, possibly over a Conga line. The sister of Kim and Kyle Richards finally got her wish.

Kathy led a Conga line, with Ashley riding shotgun in the second spot.

Behind Ashley was The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice, and Whitney Rose also joined the party.

The moment was wholesome and fun, hopefully predictive of what is to come at BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.