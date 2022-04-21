Artem Chigvintsev talks DWTS rumors that Tyra Banks is out as host

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella on Total Bellas. Pic credit: E! TV

While Dancing with the Stars’ move to Disney+ remains a controversial move for fans who still subscribe to basic cable services or use antennas for free TV, it is a huge move for the franchise.

With over 125 million subscribers to Disney+, DWTS has a chance to build an even bigger fanbase than the five million people who watched each episode in Season 30.

However, there might be a positive to come from this for many fans. Tyra Banks is expected to step down as the host when DWTS moves to Disney+.

However, as far as the pro dancers on the show, they know as much as the fans do.

Artem Chigvintsev on Tyra Banks leaving Dancing with the Stars

When it comes to the moves behind the scenes on Dancing with the Stars, the professional dancers usually learn at the same time as the fans.

Nikki Bella previously said that she told Artem about the show moving to Disney+ when she learned on social media.

Now, Artem is saying that the pro dancers don’t hear anything about changes to the show until Dancing with the Stars announces it and they learn with the fans.

“As far as the show goes, the only information we received of it is we are going to be on a different platform, but as far as like, who’s going to be part of it and even ourselves as dancers, I’m not sure,” Artem, 39, told Us Weekly.

However, Artem did say that all news about Dancing with the Stars Season 31 should be released by August.

“I feel like there’s a lot of time ahead of us right now,” Artem said. “So, we haven’t got any information on that. We’re definitely not the first people to find out what’s going on.”

Artem and Nikki Bella have wedding date set

There is some good news that Artem could share, and that was that his wedding with Nikki Bella finally has a date.

However, the couple has kept that date to themselves for now as they secure the wedding venue.

“We’ve set a wedding date,” Nikki said at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor, and I’m going to have to put her to work,” Nikki said about her twin sister.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.