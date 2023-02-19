Ariela Weinberg takes fans along for Botox treatment

Ariela Weinberg is putting an end to the speculation regarding the work she’s done on her face as she recently opened up about Botox treatments.

“A lot of people speculate about what kind of work I have had done. So I’ve decided to tell you!” said Ariela in her post.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star did more than just tell people about the cosmetic procedure; she also brought her followers along as she went in for a touch-up.

Ariela has been fielding plastic surgery rumors for quite some time after people noticed a drastic difference in her appearance.

She has denied going under the knife but admitted to lip fillers and Botox. Now she wants people to get a close-up look at what the latter entails.

In a video posted on social media, Ariela, clad in a colorful tie-dye sweatsuit, took a trip to Deux Rose Beauty Refinery in Las Vegas.

The clip showed her getting all marked up for the procedure, and then it showed her getting Botox on different sections of her face, which she explained in the caption.

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg explains the reasons for her Botox treatments

The TLC personality outlined the areas on her face where the Botox was administered, and she explained why.

“Recently, I’ve had botox injections around my eyes and around my lips to even out my smile,” she said. “I also get botox injections in my jaw to stop grinding my teeth and in my forehead to prevent headaches and wrinkles.”

The 31-year-old was very happy with the results of her treatment, and she endorsed the company in her post, telling her 445,000 Instagram followers that they can also get fillers, makeup, skin treatments, and other services done at the establishment.

Ariela said she told the doctor she wanted to look like the best version of herself and she achieved just that. However, not everyone was buying her explanations for getting Botox.

Critics are not buying Ariela Weinberg’s reasons for getting Botox

Ariela may rethink her decision to open up about her cosmetic procedures next time, as the post was met with some skepticism

Social media users expressed their opinions and noted that Ariela’s claim that Botox in the forehead helps with migraines is simply not true.

One Instagram user bluntly stated, “Botox in the forehead does nothing for headaches. Keep telling yourself you’re doing it all for medical purposes though 😂.”

“Botox for migraines is not just doing the forehead, trust me.. 🤦🏻‍♀️. Just be totally honest and say it’s for wrinkles,” said another commenter.

“Only doctors do injections for migraines, teeth grinding, etc. Botox spa do injections strictly for appearances,” said one commenter, who also told Ariela. “stop trying to fool the public.”

One critic laughed at Ariela’s reasons for getting Botox and noted, “a cosmetic place won’t know how to properly do Botox for migraines. 😂”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.