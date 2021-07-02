Ariela from 90 Day Fiance shows off her glam makeover

Ariela is showing off her new look. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has a brand new look and she’s happily showing it off for her fans.

29-year-old Ariela Weinberg and 30-year-old Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way were a questionable match when fans first met them.

Ariela hails from Princeton, New Jersey, while Biniyam is from Ethiopia. Biniyam is a jack of all trades with at least three jobs under his belt. While Ariela is the perfect example of a young woman full of adventure.

Ariela’s gorgeous glow up

90 Day Fiance viewers have not seen much of the couple until Ariela posted an update this week on her Instagram. The show’s supporters almost didn’t recognize her as she revealed her glow up.

The mother of one posted a few snaps of herself in the makeup chair being tended to. She wrote, “Looking at myself after my awesome makeover by @zewd_by_semer. I always love how you do my makeup!”

90 Day Fiance fans love Ariela’s new look

Followers of the reality TV star noticed her dramatic weight loss while she was promoting Biniyam’s new music video, “Dancey Dancey.” Ariela’s fitness goals have even been recognized by supermodel, Chrissy Teigen who is a super fan of the series.

Ariela lost 50 pounds and has been sharing her health journey updates through her gym and yoga selfies. Avis’ mom also shared a video on TikTok which does the beauty process in full swing.

The TLC personality captioned the video by adding the hashtags “#makeover #summer #lifeisgood” to the melody of Superstar by Beatrich.

Ariela strikes a pose

Ariela showcased her light eyes with thick, black eyeliner and pin-straight hair. Followers showered her with compliments and loved her newfound confidence.

90 Day Fiance fans called her “stunning” and gushed over her bold lip. Fellow co-star, Tiffany Franco Smith, also posted with multiple heart emojis. Ariela admitted in a previous Instagram story that she suffered from body image issues.

Pic credit: @ArielaDanielle/Instagram

But thanks to her makeup artist in Ethiopia it looks like the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star is making strides in that area. Fans are hoping to see her Ariela and Biniyam in the newest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3.

Until then, supporters can keep up to date with the little family on their respective social media accounts. Biniyam always seems to be dancing around while Ariela posts more about their life as a family of three.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.