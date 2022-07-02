Ariana Madix talks ‘big change’ for Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz amid divorce

Ariana Madix weighs in on the “big change” happening for her Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix admits it’s not all smooth sailing for her co-star and friend Tom Schwartz as he navigates his divorce from wife Katie Maloney.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation in March, just days ahead of the official word that Katie had filed for divorce. Ending their union after over 12 years together has been a big adjustment for the former couple; however, Katie previously confirmed their split was “building up.”

Despite this, the pair has maintained their love and respect for one another. And during a conversation with Us Weekly, Ariana confirmed that there’s a lot going on for Tom and Katie as they step into this new life of singlehood.

Ariana Madix explains ‘ups and downs’ for Tom Schwartz

Speaking to the outlet while promoting her new podcast, Ariana delved into her experiences seeing Tom since news of his split from Katie.

“I feel like it’s ups and downs,” she explained. “Sometimes when I see him, he seems really great and his normal self.”

However, Ariana was quick to point out she was sure he wasn’t always upbeat.

“And then, of course, I’m sure he has some down times as well,” she added.

Ariana carried on to admit she can only imagine was a “big change” their separation has been on both Tom and Katie. “I can’t imagine what either of them are going through,” she confessed. “They built a life together. So in some ways it’s exciting because it’s a new era, but in other ways, I’m sure it’s just difficult.”

Ariana confesses to feeling ‘shocked’ over learning Tom and Katie were ending their marriage

Ariana, who has been dating her own boyfriend (and Tom Schwartz’s BFF) Tom Sandoval since 2014, shared her shock over learning of their split. The breakup was especially shocking because, according to Ariana, despite the usual long term relationship bickering, she didn’t believe they would call it quits.

“Tom [Sandoval] and I, we argue over stupid stuff all the time,” Ariana stated. “I feel like it’s so normal to see … I wouldn’t call it cracks, but it’s like, every relationship has its goods and its bads. It’s not easy being in a long-term relationship with someone, but I never thought — I never imagined that they would end it.”

Ariana concluded her thoughts sharing that she sympathized with Katie’s situation since she knows Schwartz so well.

“I think that oftentimes — it’s not just Tom with Katie, it’s kind of every situation — he always tries to look at the other side,” she shared. “[That] can be a really great quality to have, but when your significant other is really asking for you to see where they’re coming from and really have empathy for them and be there for them and you’re not doing that … that hurts.”

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait for Season 10 to premiere in order to find out how their journey continues to unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.