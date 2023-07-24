Ariana Madix on Love Island USA: When will the Vanderpump Rules star appear on the show?

Vanderpump Rules beauty Ariana Madix has ditched the Scandoval drama for a chance to hang with the islanders on Love Island USA.

Season 5 of Love Island USA is in full swing, proving that the dating show is taking things to a whole new level.

The Peacock show has been revamped with a sexier, steamier version than the past seasons.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, host Sarah Hyland teases that fans aren’t ready for all the twists and turns coming.

One of those twists includes having Ariana make an appearance as she continues to gain popularity and cash in on Scandoval.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This week, Ariana skips out on filming Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules for Fiji fun with the islanders.

When will Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix appear on Love Island USA?

Ariana teased her stint on the hit dating show a couple of weeks before the premiere, sparking speculation about her role in the villa. It turns out Ariana will make a guest appearance.

Details surrounding Ariana’s visit to the villa are being kept under wraps. The good news is that Vanderpump Rules fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out Ariana’s exact role on Love Island USA.

Ariana’s slated to appear this week on the show and has already landed in Fiji for her stint. The blonde beauty teased her appearance in a new Instagram post but didn’t reveal her air date.

“i can’t believe i’m popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week! like.. i am GATHERED around the fire pit! 🥹 you can watch the fun on @peacock 🦚” she wrote.

No specific day has been revealed, as Love Island USA likely is guarding this secret. It won’t be Wednesday because no episodes air that day or Saturday because that is a recap/behind-the-scenes episode.

Ariana Madix films Vanderpump Rules Season 11

There’s no question that Ariana’s star has been on the rise since March when news broke that Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss had a months-long affair.

Since then, Ariana has been everything with endorsements such as Duracell, Lays, and Sofi, just to name a few. She’s also set to appear on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

However, Ariana hasn’t given up her day job with Vanderpump Rules. Ariana has been spotted filming with several of her costars, especially Katie Maloney, as they prepare to open their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

The cast was recently spotted filming in Lake Tahoe to support Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant Wolf by Vanderpump. A group photo was taken with a fan showing neither Ariana nor Katie were on the trip.

Never fear, though, Vanderpump Rules fans, because Ariana Madix has been spotted filming with her gal pals and living her best life.

Be sure to watch Love Island USA to see why Ariana is there and how she impacts the islanders.

Love Island USA airs Thursdays-Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock. Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.