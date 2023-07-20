Which Love Island USA couples are still together?

Love Island USA Season 5 has begun with new couples forming and heartache already hitting the villa.

It’s hard to believe the reality TV dating show has been around for five seasons.

That’s a lot of sexy singles entering the villa to find their person.

Although many couples have emerged from Love Island USA, they rarely go the distance.

However, Love Island USA has worked for some, and those happy couples are still together today.

Let’s see which Love Island USA couples are still going strong.

Which couples from Love Island USA Season 1-3 are still dating?

Love Island USA produced a few couples during Season 1 and Season 2 that fans thought were the real deal.

One example is Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli, who won Season 1. Season 2 had winners Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, as well as Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, are others.

However, none of them are still together, making the first successful Love Island USA couples come from Season 3.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein are considered Love Island USA’s It couple. They coupled up on the first day of Season 3, and she even left the villa with him when a family emergency forced him to leave.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing, though. Josh and Shannon broke up once for a few months, only to reconcile and keep the reunion private for a while.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada are also still an item. Despite hitting a rough patch on the show and the uncertainty of their future, these two have made it work.

As of this summer, Will and Kyra will be together for two years, making them the longest-standing couple from Love Island USA. They tend to keep their relationship on the down low, only occasionally sharing pictures on social media.

When Love Island USA moved from CBS to Peacok for Season 4, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the dynamic would change. While it did some, again, several fan-favorite couples ended the season taking their relationship out into the real world.

Are any Love Island USA couples from Season 4 still together?

Unfortunately, only one of those couples has well remained a couple today.

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell were the runners-up on Season 4 of Love Island USA, losing out to fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi. The winners broke up a few months later.

However, Isiah and Sydney are nearing their one-year anniversary, taking a trip together a few weeks ago. It looks like the struggles they endured on Love Island USA, of which there were a few, are all in the past for these two.

There you have it. Only three couples out of four seasons of Love Island USA are still in love.

Will Love Island USA Season 5 have better results? Tune in all season long to find out.

Love Island USA Season 5 airs Thursdays-Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock.