Here’s where you can watch Love Island USA Season 5

Love Island USA Season 5 has kicked off with a new crop of islanders entering the villa.

Last night Love Island USA fans got their first look at the dating show, meeting the first group of sexy singles looking for love.

Sarah Hyland returned to host the hit Peacock show, and Iain Stirling has come back to narrate.

Love Island USA moves fast and furiously throughout the season as things change almost daily.

That means a very robust schedule for the series this summer.

Let’s take a look at where and when fans can watch Season 5 of Love Island USA.

Where to watch Love Island USA Season 5?

After three seasons on CBS, Love Island USA moved to Peacock for Season 4. The streaming service remains the home of the reality TV show.

Peacock revamped the show giving viewers a much steamier version than what could air on CBS. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sarah has teased a very sexy season that will leave keep fans talking all season long.

Love Island USA viewers know that the show airs in real-time for six weeks.

Since so much happens on Love Island USA, Peacock will air new episodes six nights a week. The schedule is Thursdays-Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock. Saturday is going to be a recap/behind-the-scenes moments footage.

There is one exception to this which is that a new episode of Love Island USA will air on Wednesday, July 19, to help launch the premiere week. The finale will play out at the end of August, with fans crowing a winner and one lucky couple winning $100,000.

Never fear if you miss the live show because all episodes can be watched on Peacock.

Love Island USA fans can get involved

Like previous seasons, viewers will have a chance to put their spin on Love Island USA via the app. The most pivotal thing, of course, is when fans get to vote on who stays or who leaves the villa.

However, there’s plenty more to the app than just what, so be sure to check it out so you can take part in Love Island USA Season 5.

New couples have formed to kick off Love Island USA, and here’s which islanders are together for now. Leonardo and Kassy, Marco and Destiny, Kay Kay and Keenan, Victor and Jasmine, and Bergie and Anna are the couples.

In true Love Island USA fashion, a twist has already hit the villa, splitting up Bergie and Anna. However, a self-eliminated Bergie won’t be leaving just yet. Keep watching to see how this plays out.

Love Island USA airs Thursdays-Tuesdays on Peacock.