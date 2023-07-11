Love Island USA Season 5 cast: Meet the sexy singles looking for love

The time has almost come for a new crop of islanders to join Love Island USA in hopes of finding the one.

Love Island USA has become a summer guilty pleasure for fans.

In June, Peacock revealed the hit reality TV show would be back on Tuesday, July 18.

The streaming service has finally introduced the first crop of singles entering the villa on day one.

As Love Island USA fans know, the villa is a revolving door of singles, but the show begins with 10 to get the party started.

Let’s meet the five guys and five gals kicking off Love Island USA Season 5

Who are the Love Island USA Season 5 single ladies?

Kassy Castillo is a 22-year-old real estate student from Fort Worth, Texas. She falls in love easily with the wrong guys, often going to great lengths to him impress them.

Destiny Davis is a 27-year-old microbiologist living in Florissant, Missouri, who likes to call the shots, has a flair for getting even, and has never been rejected.

Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray is a 25-year-old travel nurse who calls Palestine, Texas, home, and she’s coming off a heartbreak after finding out her boyfriend was married with kids.

Anna Kurdys is a 22-year-old criminal justice student from Boca Raton, Florida, with a detective father whose footsteps she wants to follow in. She can fall in and out of love very easily.

Jasmine Sklavanitis is a 24-year-old trauma nurse living in Nashville, Tennessee, who left small-town life behind for a fresh start after a bad breakup recently.

Who are the sexy single men heading to Love Island USA Season 5?

Keenan Anunay is a 23-year-old student from Atlanta, Georgia. His first love is football, which is why he’s never settled down because football takes up so much of his time.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen is a 23-year-old Dairy Queen manager in South Dakota whose longest relationship was 10 months, but he deems himself a hopeless romantic.

Leonardo Dionicio is a 21-year-old salesman that calls Hartford, Connecticut home. He is a twin who believes his dating issues are because he can spot a red flag in a heartbeat.

Marco Donatelli is a 22-year-old chiropractic student living in Boca Raton, Florida, known for being a brash troublemaker who has no trouble getting dates.

Victor Gonzalez is a 28-year-old wrestler originally from Spain but currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, who is currently writing a romance novel and is ready for a family.

Woza, that’s quite the crop of single men and women headed to Love Island USA Season 5 this summer.

They will be met by Sarah Hyland, who returns as the host. Love Island UK announcer Iain Stirling is also back to narrate the show.

Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c on Peacock.