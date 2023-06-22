Love Island USA Season 5 premiere date, teaser and everything else we know so far

The wait is almost over for Love Island USA Season 5, giving fans something to look forward to.

Peacock has kept Love Island USA fans waiting for news for the next season of the hit reality TV show, that’s for sure.

After three seasons on CBS, Love Island USA moved to Peacock last summer for Season 4 with a Season 5 order given at the same time.

This spring, it was revealed that a spin-off series, Love Island Games, was also headed to Peacock.

Love Island Games was slated to kick off in the fall after Season 5 of Love Island USA wrapped its run.

However, the streaming service had been pretty mum on the new season until now.

Love Island USA Season 5 premiere date and teaser

Peacock shared a teaser for the dating show that featured a slew of hot singles at the Love Island USA headquarters working on the new season. The good-looking crop of employees was working on things like amping up the challenges and, of course, the skimpy wardrobe.

No, this wasn’t a trailer for the show featuring any of the new cast. It was simply a teaser video to let Love Island USA fans know the islanders are entering the villa soon, and the new season will be hot hot hot!

The new crop of sexy singles will take on a villa in less than a month, with Love Island USA premiering on Tuesday, July 18.

What else do we know about Love Island USA Season 5?

The new season will return to Fiji, where it all began for Love Island USA. Peacock promises a hotter and steamier season, which can be done now that the show isn’t on a network.

Although a schedule has yet to be released, for Season 4, Peacock had new episodes dropping Tuesdays-Sundays at 9/8c. It’s a safe bet that the streaming service will keep the same format, which also included a recap episode on Saturday.

With Love Island USA Season 5 kicking off in mid-July, the show should run for about five or six weeks, wrapping up in late August or early September following a reunion episode.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took over hosting duties from Arielle Vandenberg for Season 4. It’s believed that Sarah will be back for another stint.

As Love Island USA fans know, 10 islanders will enter the villa to couple up, with singles arriving soon to turn heads. That means the cast’s always changing, so be sure to check back to find out who’s coming and who’s going from the villa.

Love Island USA Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, July 16 at 9/8c on Peacock.