Ariana Madix’s star has been on the rise since Scandoval broke, taking her and Vanderpump Rules to a whole new level.

When news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel Leviss for months, the blonde beauty suddenly became the woman everyone was rooting for.

Along with earning a slew of fans, Ariana has also cashed in on the scandal with so many new endorsements and job opportunities.

There’s no question that Ariana has become the Hollywood It Girl.

Earlier this week, Ariana confirmed she will be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Season 32 this fall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now she has hinted that another reality TV show will be added to her resume.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix teases Love Island USA stint

Ariana’s latest TikTok video has the rumor mill on fire that she’s headed to Love Island USA this summer. The Vanderpump Rules star mouthed words to an audio clip saying an infamous line from Love Island USA.

“This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” are the words Ariana mouthed in the footage.

A flip of the scene featured Ariana looking fabulous in a lime green bikini top and sunglasses with a huge smile on her face.

“Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite 😘 #LoveIslandUSA @peacock,” wrote Ariana for the caption.

So what does this mean? Well, that’s exactly what her followers were wondering.

Is Ariana Madix joining Love Island USA Season 5?

The comments section of her TikTok was filled with questions about her cryptic message.

One user literally asked what she meant, while another asked if Ariana was doing the reality TV dating show. A different user brought up the idea of Ariana hosting Love Island USA, and one declared the premiere is almost here.

Pic credit: @arianamadix/TikTok

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Love Island will premiere this month, so Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait a couple of more weeks to see what Ariana’s TikTok means.

The odds of her entering the villa to look for love are pretty slim. Ariana has been happily dating Daniel Wai for the past couple of months. Daniel even helped her celebrate her birthday in style recently.

Plus, Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has begun filming again. Ariana could not be locked away in the villa for a month while cameras are rolling.

Ariana Maddix teasing Love Island USA could mean a couple of things. Perhaps she will make a guest appearance at one of the challenges, or maybe Ariana has signed on to host the show.

Sarah Hyland hosted Season 4 of Love Island USA, but it has not been confirmed she will be back for Season 5.

Then again, Ariana’s cryptic message might just be her excitement for Love Island USA to return.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Love Island USA premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c on Peacock.