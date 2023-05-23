Ariana Madix not moving out after all — Was Vanderpump Rules star just making some quick cash?

Ariana Madix may be at the top of her game following Scandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been given many opportunities since news broke that her long-time boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with their good friend, Raquel Leviss.

Ariana’s career has skyrocketed into the fast lane, from a spot on Dancing with the Stars to a role in an upcoming Lifetime movie.

She remained quiet following Scandoval but appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the Vanderpump Rules season finale. It was her first time speaking out, and she revealed that she still lived with Tom Sandoval nearly two months after their relationship imploded.

Earlier this week, Ariana teased that she was moving out, but that’s not exactly what happened.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Did Ariana Madix pull a bait and switch on her followers?

Ariana Madix teased she was ‘ready to dip out’

The Vanderpump Rules star shared an Instagram Story that insinuated that she was moving out of the shared home with Tom Sandoval.

Ariana Madix had a stack of boxes behind her and wrote in the Story, “ready to dip out.”

Followers believed she was moving out and moving on with her life, especially after learning she and Tom were still living together. Their communication was through a third party, though.

A little while later, Ariana popped back up on her story, revealing that she wasn’t moving out yet but was getting her financial house in order as she partnered with SoFi.

The reality TV star is partnering with the fiance app and sharing it with her followers. It is likely just one of the many opportunities Ariana has been offered over the last few months.

However, she did infer something that wasn’t happening with her initial post.

Will Ariana Madix return to Vanderpump Rules?

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana Madix confirmed she would be open to returning to Vanderpump Rules, but she was drawing lines with her friends. Anyone who still communicates with Tom Sandoval is cut out of her life.

Ariana has said she will not film with Raquel Leviss or Tom, which could complicate filming.

However, no contracts have gone out for Season 11 yet. A huge bombshell is reportedly coming that is revealed during the reunion that no one knows about yet. It’s speculated Raquel may be pregnant, but as of now, nothing’s been confirmed.

Whether Ariana will return remains to be seen, but if her demands are met, she will likely do at least one more season.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.