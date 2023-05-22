Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has dipped out of the house she shared with her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

Less than a week after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale showed the fallout of Scandoval, Ariana’s making a move.

Ever since she learned Sandoval cheated on her with their friend Raquel Leviss for months, Ariana and Sandoval have remained in the home they bought together.

Today that all changed as Ariana puts the final nail in the coffin of her past with Sandoval.

Photos of the blonde bombshell have been making the rounds as excitement mounts over Ariana moving out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of those pics was a U-Haul truck in the driveway and a friend there to help Ariana take this next step.

A U-Haul was spotted in Ariana and Tom’s driveway. Pic credit: Papgalore / BACKGRID

Ariana Madix ‘dips out’ of house she shared with Tom Sandoval

The Bravo personality was spotted rocking a pair of white sneakers, black leather pants, and a blue sweatshirt for moving day. Ariana carried a white backpack purse while holding iced coffee and her phone in one hand too.

Ariana looks fabulous and comfy on moving day. Pic credit: Papgalore / BACKGRID

Despite photogs capturing the moving moment, Ariana also teased her big move via Instagram Stories. She shared a video of several moving boxes staked in front of the door to the house.

Ariana didn’t speak in the video, but her mood was crystal clear by the smirk on her face. She even poked fun at her ex, writing “ready to dip out” with a smiley face emoji.

Did Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval sell their house?

When Ariana appeared on Watch What Happens Live last week, Andy Cohen asked her about the living situation with Sandoval. They do not, or rather now did not interact at all despite living under the same roof.

Ariana also spilled what her plan was for the house, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

“My plan is to sell the house,” she said. “I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible, and I want to move on.”

Now that she has moved out, the question remains — did they sell the house? Ariana isn’t speaking out on that topic as of yet, and there were no pictures of a for sale sign either.

Chances are she had enough of her living situation and simply moved out, or maybe Sandoval bought her out. The latter seems unlikely, though.

Ariana Madix has moved out of the house she shared with Tom Sandoval as Vanderpump Rules fans prepare for the three-part explosive reunion.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.