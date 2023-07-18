The wait for Love Island USA is almost over, with a new crop of sexy singles entering the villa.

Host Sarah Hyland promises a juicy season of the hit Peacock show filled with twists, turns, and so much more.

Sarah returns for her second stint on Love Island USA to help guide and complicate the islanders’ journey to find love.

The show returns to where it all began, Fiji, to bring a steamy, hot season to Love Island USA fans.

Ahead of the premiere, Sarah dished some dirt to get fans ready for a season like never before.

The Modern Family alum also gave a look at the stunning upgraded villa the islanders will call home for the next few weeks.

Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland teases ‘very, very sexy’ Season 5

Speaking to E! News, Sarah revealed the season will be a whole lot hotter than past seasons.

“We have a very, very sexy season coming up. We are going to be in Fiji—which is so exciting,” she spilled to the outlet.

Sarah promised the show is switching things up while hinting some of these changes will have Love Island USA fans going wild.

One change has to do with the challenges. Another has to do with just how snuggly and cuddly the couples get while in the villa.

“So, hold on to your panties ladies, it’s going to be very interesting and I cannot wait for that drama,” Sarah expressed.

The whole introduction of the cast and how they enter the villa has been revamped for Season 5 too. Sarah teased it’s a fun new vibe to kick off the show.

Sarah considers herself very lucky to get to host Love Island USA. She joked that her life has become reality television between her and her husband, Wells Adams.

Along with dishing the upcoming season, Sarah also gave Love Island USA fans a look at the brand-new Fiji villa.

Sarah Hyland gives first look at Love Island USA Season 5 villa

The host kicks off the video with a full shot of the stunning villa, including the hallway into it. Sarah also dropped a bomb that more islanders than ever before will walk through that entryway.

Bright, vibrant colors make the villa stand out with an ocean video that proves why Fiji is pure paradise. There’s even a sunset room where couples can get romantic, watching the sun go down.

In keeping with tradition, the kitchen is outside, and the couples all share the same bedroom. The villa also has a vibe check room that has a sleeping area where a couple can sneak away or sleep apart.

Speaking of sneaking away, there’s a brand new, more romantic hideaway for when the couples get to spend some quality time together. This villa has three fire pits, a hidden hot tub, and a massive pool right in the middle as a focal point.

There’s no question that the Love Island USA vill has been elevated.

Who’s ready for another steamy hot season of the dating show?

Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, July 1,8 at 9/8c on Peaco,ck, with new episodes airing Thursdays through Tuesdays.