Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix defends ‘amazing friend’ Scheana Shay after backlash from picture with Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix quickly jumped to her best friend’s defense after she was slammed for a photo she took.

Scheana Shay and other cast members, including Tom Sandoval, were filming in Lake Tahoe earlier this week.

There’s been plenty of speculation about what Season 11 would look like after Scandoval, and it seems that everyone is doing what they are paid to do without much thought.

While Ariana wasn’t in Tahoe with the cast, she did stick up for Scheana when chatter began about her posing for a picture alongside Tom Sandoval.

After running into the Vanderpump Rules stars, a fan asked for the photo, and they graciously posed for them. Scheana was next to Tom, which sparked a debate about her loyalties.

Rest assured, Ariana doesn’t doubt where Scheana’s loyalties lie.

Ariana Madix sticks up for Scheana Shay

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ariana Madix stood up for Scheana Shay.

She wrote, “@scheana is an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday. there’s been so many mean comments towards her for it and she was just doing something nice. [pink heart emoji] we always try to stop for photos and when the whole cast is present, it’s common for the whole cast to be in the photo regardless of what is going on between any of us at the time. [pink heart emoji]”

Ariana Madix sticks up for Scheana Shay. Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

Scheana Shay received backlash for posing next to Tom Sandoval

Scheana Shay happened to be standing next to Tom Sandoval while posing for a photo with a fan, and Vanderpump Rules viewers couldn’t believe it.

How could she betray her best friend like that? Except she didn’t.

Scheana took to her Instagram Stories to vent about the comments she was getting. And Lala Kent happened to be lying in bed next to her.

The comments blew both away and spoke about how they often pose for photos with “strangers,” this particular photo was taken because it was a fan’s birthday.

The cast is known to be friendly, and if they opted not to take the photo, they would have been dragged for being “rude.”

Also, it’s important to note that even James Kennedy had Graham pose for the photo with the group. So it was everyone (and Graham) who was out filming.

There was nothing malicious about Scheana’s intent, and the cast made a fan happy.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.