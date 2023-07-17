Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz seen filming intense scenes for new season

Vanderpump Rules is filming Season 11, and we can only hope it’ll be as intense and full of drama as the last after Scandoval literally took over reality TV for months.

Based on this double Tom sighting, it looks like the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss is still not over.

It also looks like Tom Schwartz is no longer keeping his distance from his longtime friend and business partner, either.

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were spotted in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood Friday for some shopping at 3SixTeen, and cameras were rolling.

The Toms looked to be deep in a tense conversation during the sighting, where Schwartz wore a yellow Adidas half-zip golf shirt and a backward hat.

Sandoval kept it super casual in a black tank top, grey slacks, and a forward-facing hat. As they filmed, Sandoval held a phone, which Schwartz looked at before crossing his arms and looking a bit irritated.

As the filming continued, the two men looked tense, with Schwartz grabbing clothing from a rack while speaking uncomfortably with Sandoval, phone still out.

In another moment from the footage, Schwartz was seen speaking to Sandoval over his shoulder as Sandoval leaned on a counter, looking clearly frustrated.

Tom Schwartz previously said he was taking a break from Tom Sandoval

Scandoval has been ongoing for months as Ariana Madix figures out how to move on from the Tom Sandoval split, and the rest of the cast figured out their place in it all.

Tom Schwartz is in a precarious position in all of this because he is Sandoval’s business partner, as they run Schwartz and Sandy’s together, but things have definitely been strained between the two men.

That led to Schwartz taking a break from his friend and business partner following the Scandoval fallout.

Just last month, Schwartz shared that he was “stepping back” from Sandoval and the Scandoval drama while he was filming another reality TV show, Stars on Mars.

“It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I’m somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I’m not,” Schwartz explained. “There’s just no excuse for it.”

He continued to blast his business partner and friend, saying, “Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it. Ultimately, that’s his life. That is his life.”

“I did not have an affair. I am not him. It’s just so strange that I’ve been absolutely mired in this. It’s taken on almost a life of its own.”

Jax Taylor blames Tom Sandoval for Tom Schwartz’s divorce

It wasn’t long ago that Jax Taylor took aim at Sandoval, claiming that it was his fault that Schwartz and Katie Maloney divorced. So there could be even more animosity between the Toms if Schwartz is looking back in agreement.

It’s no secret that Katie and Sandoval did not get along, which led to a lot of issues in her marriage to Schwartz, especially as the Toms worked together to get Schwartz & Sandy’s open. It’s long been blamed for their split, which puts some of that burden on Sandoval too.

Katie and Schwartz ended up getting divorced before Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules started filming. And despite all that, it was Katie who thought Sandoval and Raquel should give a relationship a shot after everyone learned of their affair.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.