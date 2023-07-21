Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss reportedly dumped dog at shelter — Graham reunites with James Kennedy

There’s another Vanderpump Rules scandal — but this time, it’s all about Graham.

That’s right, the dog Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy got when they were together is back in the picture. During Season 10, James was distraught that he couldn’t see his boy, and Raquel was happy to hit him right where it hurt.

With Season 11 filming now, it was interesting to see James with what appeared to be Graham in a photo taken while visiting Lake Tahoe as a cast. And then, the DJ confirmed the news with a post on Instagram.

How Graham came to be with James may shock viewers, though.

According to TMZ, Raquel (or someone associated with her) dropped him off at a shelter. Instead of reaching out to James, they took the dog and left him. He was reportedly experiencing behavioral issues, which isn’t shocking given that Raquel has been away for months in a treatment facility and wasn’t allowing James to see him after they split.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thankfully, Vanderpump Dogs got involved, and they were able to make the reunion happen between Graham and James. Now, it seems that some training needs to be done.

James Kennedy reunites with Graham

On Instagram, James Kennedy was pleased to announce that Graham was back home and promised he would take care of him forever.

He wrote, “Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you. ❤️”

Interestingly, James didn’t call out Raquel for dumping the dog but threw some much-needed shade.

How she used Graham to hurt James at the beginning of Season 10 was heartbreaking because he missed the dog, who was a part of his life for nearly the entire duration of their relationship.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11

The cameras picked back up, and the cast was in Lake Tahoe filming. Lisa Vanderpump was working to promote her new venture, and the cast was filming their trip.

Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber were all present.

As the season progresses, seeing what transpires between the cast members and what happens when Raquel Leviss faces her former friends will be interesting.

The Graham storyline is likely a part of that, especially with Vandeprump Dogs intervening and Lisa Vanderpump being in Lake Tahoe with Graham and the rest of the cast. This could be as bad as Puppy Gate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which caused Lisa to ditch her diamond.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.