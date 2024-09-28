Ariana Madix and James Kennedy weigh in on Vanderpump Rules future amid Season 12 delay

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Ariana Madix are weighing in on the show’s future as Season 12 remains in doubt.

Scandoval did a couple of things for Vanderpump Rules, including taking the show to a whole new level of fandom.

However, Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss also fractured the friend group to the point of no return.

Season 11 proved that the cast is divided, with things going from bad to worse between many after the reunion.

Vanderpump Rules has been put on pause with filming not happening this summer per usual.

Now, amid rumors, the show will get a reboot with a new crop of SUR employees; Ariana and James are speaking out.

Ariana Madix addresses Vanderpump Rules’ future

The Love Island USA host was asked about Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules the other day while she was hosting DIRECTV Gets Real, presented by People and Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t know,” she told E! News about whether the show was coming back.

Ariana didn’t even reveal if she would return if the show did get a Season 12. However, she admitted she only keeps in touch with Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay.

Since the last season wrapped, Ariana has been vague about her Vanderpump Rules future. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she moved on, especially as she remains booked and busy.

Along with her Something About Her sandwich shop with Katie, Ariana just wrapped up her second time on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and she killed it this summer as Love Island USA host.

The blonde bombshell wasn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star to speak out amid the Season 12 delay recently.

James Kennedy shuts down Vanderpump Rules reboot rumors

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, James clapped back at claims that Vanderpump Rules was out with the old and in with the new.

The DJ just doubled down on the claims while giving fans hope that the show wasn’t done. This week at the IHeartRadio, James weighed in on Vanderpump Rules.

“It’s Vanderpump Rules. It’s a legendary show, so I don’t expect it to be over yet,” he told Us Weekly.

James didn’t give any insight into if talks are happening about Season 12, which means more waiting for news about the show’s future.

The Valley Season 2 just wrapped, with Scheanna and Lala Kent taking a more active role. Perhaps now that The Valley has filmed, we will get an update on Vanderpump Rules, but things look grim for the show as we know it.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.