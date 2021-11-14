Ariana Grande’s recent outfit on The Voice excites actress Jennifer Garner

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Garner on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Ariana Grande wore an interesting outfit last week on The Voice and it was one that many movie fans found familiar.

Grande wore the same dress that Jennifer Garner wore in the coming-of-age movie 13 Going on 30 and it really pleased Garner to see.

Jennifer Garner talks Ariana Grande’s dress on The Voice

Ariana Grande wore the same color-block dress that Jennifer Garner wore in the movie 13 Going on 30.

This was during the Thriller dance scene and Grande also shared a look at the dress on her Instagram account.

Not only was Garner happy to see it, but she said she was DM’ing with Ariana about the moment.

“I was actually DM’ing with Ms. Grande,” Garner told PEOPLE. “What a dear sweet person, she is. A beauty. She looks so beautiful in the dress.”

“Thank you so so so so much @donatellaversace @versace and happy first live show!!! @nbcthevoice #teamariana,” Grande wrote in her caption for the pic of the look shared to her Instagram Stories (via PEOPLE).

Here is a look at the dress from the movie.

Ariana even wore the same dangling earrings.

Why did Ariana Grande wear the dress on The Voice?

This wasn’t something that was just off the cuff either for Ariana Grande. It has been 17 years since 13 Going on 30 came out, but the dress was one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year on TikTok.

At 17 years, this is the year that all 13-year-old girls who watched the movie have just turned 30.

“It’s impossible to even tell you how warm and fuzzy it makes me to see that Jenna Rink still has a life,” Jennifer Garner told PEOPLE.

“The director was Gary Winick and he was this beautiful man who was all, all heart and we lost him to brain cancer [in 2011].,” she continued.

“And so whenever I see anything about Jenna Rink, I think about Gary and it just is a way to keep him alive and keep the joy of that experience alive.”

This is just one of many beautiful little dresses that Ariana Grande has worn this season on The Voice, enthusing her fans every week as they wait to see what she will wear next.

One of her fellow coaches mentioned her dresses before, with Blake Shelton asking if she was cold and commenting that she didn’t have any pockets, which all Voice coaches need.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.