Are Harry and Francesca returning to Too Hot to Handle? Season 6 teaser has viewers guessing

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 hasn’t even premiered yet, and viewers are already confused.

A new preview clip shared by Netflix teases some “familiar faces,” and fans of the series think they know who they could be.

On Instagram, Too Hot to Handle and Netflix UK shared identical Reels captioned, “Too Hot to Handle just got WAY hotter! starts 19 July, only on Netflix 🔥.”

Halfway through the video, narrator Desiree Burch teases that some former Too Hot to Handle cast members will make cameos this season.

The footage goes by quickly, so it’s hard to tell who the familiar faces are unless you’re paying close attention, but Too Hot to Handle viewers are confident they know who they are—and for the most part, so are we.

By the looks of it, Francesca Farago from Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle will return, as she’s briefly seen posing for cameras while taking an outdoor shower.

Some ‘familiar faces’ are returning for Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle

Another familiar face looks to be Flavia Laos from Season 4, who appears in the clip clad in a bikini.

New dad Cam Holmes from Season 2 was also featured in the clip taking an outdoor shower.

But it was hard to discern who the one last surprise cast member was because Netflix didn’t show much of his face.

Viewers were given a quick close-up glimpse of the male’s face, which revealed the man was wearing a nose ring and had brown eyes.

From our estimation, it appears to be Too Hot to Handle Season 5 contestant Louis Russell.

One of the Season 6 castmates commented in the Reel, “Out of everyone that’s been on this retreat, he’s my number one.”

That’s when a mystery guy (the same one?) was shown slathering himself with sunscreen and then was seen walking away, only revealing his back.

Too Hot to Handle viewers think Harry Jowsey is returning to the franchise, and they aren’t thrilled if he is

It’s possible that the unidentified hottie was Cam or even Louis, but there are quite a few Too Hot to Handle fans who think it was another franchise cutie — Harry Jowsey — and they’re not exactly excited about his possible return.

“THROW HARRY AWAY,” griped @sydneyy.admidonn.

Another Too Hot to Handle fan was convinced the back of the mystery man belonged to Harry.

One fan of the show commented they don’t want to see Harry return to the franchise and joked that “everyone has the same reaction.”

“Please for the love of god no Harry,” added @jaimee.gspamm.

Instagram user @brrritttany added, “I swear ya’ll better not bring Harry back.”

Another commenter was convinced that Harry was the man seen from the back in the teaser clip.

“That better not had been harry bro,” added @theyluvjvsh, to which another Too Hot to Handle viewer replied, “We all know it is.”

We know for sure from the video that Francesca, Cam, and Flavia are three of the surprise guests this season, but the fourth (and possibly fifth) ones remain to be seen.

It won’t be long until Too Hot to Handle fans will find out who is making a comeback and what their role will be on the show.

Will they be participants or something else? Tune in later this week to find out.

Starting July 19, new episodes of Too Hot to Handle will be released on Netflix every Friday over three weeks up until the finale.