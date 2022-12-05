Are Big Ed and Liz on good terms with Ed’s daughter Tiffany?

Do Big Ed and Liz have a relationship with Ed’s daughter Tiffany today? Pic credit: TLC/@tiffbrown90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans have watched Big Ed Brown’s strained relationship with his daughter Tiffany Brown play out over several seasons and spinoffs.

Now that Ed is on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? with his fiancee Liz Woods, one of the biggest elephants in the room is their wayward relationship with Tiffany.

When Ed and Liz were on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, they went to Las Vegas and sat down with Tiffany, who talked negatively about their relationship. Subsequently, Liz claims that Tiffany was talking trash about her in the club.

Since then, Ed and Liz had a falling out with Ed’s mom Norma, furthering the divide between Tiffany and them.

Big Ed and Liz are on the road to the altar on Happily Ever After? and the last two connections they need to repair after having damaged them with their tumultuous relationship are Norma and Tiffany.

Given the circumstances, how are the relationships between Ed, Liz, and Tiffany present day?

Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods on good terms with Tiffany Brown?

If Instagram is any indication, it does not look like Ed and Liz have healed things with Tiffany.

Tiffany does not follow Ed or Liz, and neither of them follows her.

The 90 Day franchise’s attempt to get Tiffany to come on Season 2 of The Single Life Tell All was in vain and Tiffany has not made any kind of appearance on Happily Ever After? so far.

Since Big Ed and Liz’s main hope is to be on good terms with Tiffany and have her support their union, viewers could see them try to reconnect before the season is over.

However, it seems that the ball is in Tiffany’s court as to whether she wants to approve of the relationship and appear on the show in any capacity.

Big Ed and Liz have broken up at least eight times

What has driven Ed and Liz away from the people around them is how bad things have gotten between them for others to see.

Not only did they have a disastrous end to their engagement party, which included Liz throwing her wedding ring into a bush, but they also broke up eight times previous to that.

A disturbing phone call between Ed and Liz surfaced during one of their breakups that showed listeners the level of toxicity in their relationship after Ed berated Liz when she got a ride home from a coworker.

Other issues they seem to face are Liz’s weight and Ed’s desire for her to be thinner, their disdain for each other’s friends, their jealousy and mistrust, and their 28-year age difference.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.