Are Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann and Love is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli officially dating?

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have both been on reality television, but not with the same show. However, both Blake and Giannina were out looking for love on their respective series.

While Blake took a chance on finding love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Giannina went a different way and tried out Love is Blind.

Blake took some heat on BIP for hooking up with numerous girls (some of whom were on the island), and Giannina was allegedly cheated on by her fiancé.

Now, it seems as if Blake and Giannina have found each other and have been hanging out together quite often.

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are traveling together and taking selfies

When March came around, Blake and Giannina traveled to Rome together for her 29th birthday. While a fan reportedly asked about her relationship with Blake, Giannina responded, “I can’t officially post him rn, because we did project together that hasn’t been announced yet.”

After that same fan questioned her photos with Blake, Giannina responded that “she is really happy to be sharing these moments together in private for now.”

Just yesterday, though, Giannina took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie she took of herself with Blake, but she blocked his face out with her phone. However, fans can tell it was likely Blake as the phone couldn’t cover his whole head and face.

How did Blake and Giannina meet?

Apparently, the two met each other back in December of 2021 when they were competing on a series that was to be released on Paramount +. They both were inactive on social media during that stint.

Then, once January came around, it was reported that they were in the same place to ring in the new year. The posting of photos in similar locations didn’t end that night, and a source revealed that the two could be dating.

Both Blake and Giannina have suffered some heartbreak in the past with their reality TV debuts

Blake’s heart was broken on The Bachelorette when Becca Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen over him in the final rose ceremony, and the two parted ways.

Giannina and her former fiancé, Damian Powers, split on their wedding day when they didn’t go through with their ceremony. While they got back together, the couple was completely over after Damian allegedly cheated on Giannina with Francesca Farago.

So, are Blake and Giannina officially dating? It sure seems that way with their body language in the photo and the fact that the two traveled internationally together for Giannina’s birthday. Maybe after they return from their international traveling, there will be a big reveal for these two.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th at 8/7c on ABC.