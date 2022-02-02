Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi broken up? Here is the evidence that the 90 Day Fiance alumni couple may be over

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesnami may be broken up based on key hints. Pic credit: TLC

It appears that 90 Day Fiance alum Michael Ilesanmi may have broken free of his wife Angela Deem’s grasp as there are several hints towards a possible breakup.

Michael has famously been under Angela’s thumb in the sense that he always had to make himself available to her, had to let her know who he was communicating with, and was not allowed to have his own social media profiles.

He was also the victim of extreme verbal abuse from Angela with threats of physical violence and she controlled him hypocritically because she was able to go out and do whatever she wanted whereas there would be consequences for Michael if he did.

With that said, there are signs throughout social media that Michael is no longer being controlled by Angela.

There may be evidence that Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are broken up

One of the biggest signs that Angela and Michael may no longer be together is the fact that Michael is back on his own Instagram which isn’t controlled by Angela. They had previously shared Angela’s Instagram account.

Michael has posted several photos and videos in the last five days which have been his only posts since January 1, 2019.

Michael was also hanging out with fellow 90 Day Fiance star and Nigerian Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. 90 Day viewers know Angela would have a problem with this because she was always hard-pressed to let him spend any time with friends.

On Angela’s side of things, she has not posted anything about or with Michael on TikTok, which become a popular platform for her since November 2021.

On her Instagram, the last trace of Michael was from seven weeks ago.

90 Day Fiance viewers have called on TLC to cancel Angela Deem

Based on Angela’s repeated emotional and verbal abuse of Michael, 90 Day Fiance viewers have called on TLC several times to cancel Angela from the network.

Many viewers can’t take the level of degradation presented by Angela on the show and didn’t want TLC to perpetuate the cycle and validate Angela’s behavior.

However, Angela has not been fired since her controversial appearance on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and was even given a feature on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

With TLC firing cast members like Alina Kozhevnikova and Lisa Hamme over racist remarks, and Larissa Lima over a cam girl show, it is possible that behavior like Angela presented will no longer be tolerable at some point.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.