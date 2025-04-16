Are 90 Day Fiance couple Kara and Guillermo still together?

Rumors about Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer’s marital status have been flying for months.

The 90 Day Fiance couple debuted their storyline in Season 9 and shared all the ups and downs leading up to their wedding day.

Since their season ended, Kara and Guillermo’s off-camera activity has 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads.

Kara and Guillermo lead completely different lives on social media, not including each other in their posts. In fact, it looks as though they’ve completely scrubbed all photos of themselves together from their Instagram feeds.

Kara’s posts are centered around her music career, while Guillermo mostly posts photos and videos of himself and their son, Nico.

In addition, Kara released a breakup song in 2023, intensifying the gossip surrounding a possible divorce.

Kara and Guillermo disagree about their future on 90 Day Diaries

The couple is currently sharing their personal lives with viewers in Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries, and in their debut episode, things were rocky between them.

During a kayaking day date, Guillermo revealed that he had put in his two weeks’ notice at his hotel supervisor job and was planning on going to school to become a commercial pilot.

The news shocked Kara, who wasn’t happy that Guillermo hadn’t consulted her first or devised a plan to pay for tuition and bills and supply their family with insurance.

“So you’re gonna quit your job, you’re gonna go to school, make zero dollars… what’s your plan?” Kara asked when Guillermo dropped the bomb on her.

During her solo confessional, Kara admitted she was “furious” and called Guillermo’s decision “shocking.”

Their episode raised even more eyebrows surrounding their relationship status.

Are Kara and Guillermo still married?

Rumors are already swirling that Kara and Guillermo have split, and their latest 90 Day Diaries episode reveals major tension in their marriage.

So, is it safe to say they’re gone in their separate ways? That’s not so clear.

Kara and Guillermo continue to live seemingly separate lives (on Instagram, anyway) and haven’t responded to fans’ onslaught of questions about whether they’re still together.

Kara posts a cryptic message about ‘the right people’

However, Kara may have dropped a hint in her latest Instagram Story.

The Virginia native uploaded a quote from @thescatteredfeelings that read, “The right people make you feel seen, heard, loved, worthy, and valued.”

Kara shared a quote about feeling seen, heard, loved, worthy, and valued. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

In a tiny caption at the bottom of her Story, Kara added, “That part.”

Kara’s caption could mean one of two things: It could be a subtle dig at Guillermo for failing to make her feel seen, heard, loved, worthy, and valued, or it could mean that Guillermo is doing exactly that.

Will Guillermo’s career aspirations ruin his marriage?

Kara and Guillermo started off on the wrong foot in their latest 90 Day Diaries episode, and things didn’t improve much despite Kara taking some time to cool off.

Kara came around to Guillermo’s suggestion that they attend an informational tour at a local pilot school and went into it with an open mind.

But she flipped her lid when she learned that tuition would cost about $50,000.

Kara wasn’t confident that Guillermo would find a job that would pay their bills and cover his tuition.

Guillermo thought Kara was being pessimistic and didn’t have the right outlook about it.

Kara fired back, “So you want me to just go through life and not think about the pros and cons of the good and bad or how it may work or how it may affect our family?”

“Yes,” was Guillermo’s response.

Kara continued to plead her case, responding, “Yeah, that’s the life you live. That’s the lane that you live in. I don’t live that way… you live in a fairytale land.”

But when Kara witnessed Guillermo’s excitement as they sat in the cockpit of a plane, she realized there was no going back in his mind.

“I love him, and I feel like I don’t have any choice but to support him,” she confessed.

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.