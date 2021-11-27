Another Dancing with the Stars pro said they would dance with a same-sex partner

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history this season on Dancing with the Stars as the first same-sex couple in the show’s history.

While there are many people who didn’t like the idea of two women dancing together, Len Goodman had previously said that it is normal for men to dance with men and women to dance with women in ballroom dance settings.

The pro dancers know better than anyone that the only thing that matters is the dancing, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a man or woman they are dancing with.

Jenna’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy said he is stepping away this season, but he also said that he wouldn’t mind dancing with a man in a future season of the show.

Now, another dancer has added their name to the list.

DWTS’ Emma Slater would dance with a same-sex partner

In a video interview with Us Weekly, Emma Slater talked about the JoJo and Jenna same-sex pairing and said she wouldn’t mind dancing with a same-sex partner.

When it came to Emma and same-sex partners, she sees nothing wrong with it.

When asked if she would dance with a woman next season, Emma answered “100%.”

“I would love to dance with a woman,” Emma said. “Honestly, we actually did JoJo’s freestyle. It was myself, Britt, Witney Carson, Sophia. And then also Val, Dev, Austin, and Ezra. At one point, we went from dancing with a male-female partnership to two male partnerships and two female partnerships.”

Emma said she danced with Britt and she was the guy for the first part and then they switched places for the second part.

“It was amazing. I don’t think I ever smiled that big,” Emma said. “It literally brought so much joy to all of us. And, you know, just being the role of the leader. I would absolutely love to be dancing with a female.”

Emma on her rivalry with husband Sasha

Emma Slater partnered this season with country singer Jimmie Allen, and while they were one of the most-improved couples on the show, they didn’t make it to the finals.

Much of the interview saw Emma talking about her husband Sasha Farber’s journey this season with Suni Lee.

Emma hinted that the fans missed out on a brilliant freestyle that the two had planned, and she would have loved to see it.

As for her and Sasha working as competitors, she said that they never really argue about anything, but they both take winning very seriously.

“I think we do a very good job of separating our work life from our home life, which is crazy since we do everything together,” Emma said.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. Season 31 should return in late 2022 on ABC.