Anny Francisco opens up about late son Adriel in touching video: ‘He was very close to me’

Anny Francisco shared an emotional moment with 90 Day Fiance fans.

The Dominican Republic native and her husband, Robert Springs, will appear in Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance shared a snippet of their storyline on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Robert and Anny open up about their heartbreaking loss and the path forward as they honor baby Adriel’s memory. Follow their journey on the return of #90DayDiaries tonight at 9/8c.”

In the self-filmed spinoff series, Anny took viewers into her home, where she showed off her late son, Adriel’s belongings.

Anny, who was pregnant with her third child, son Eliel, at the time of filming, revealed that she held onto all of Adriel’s baby items, including his swing, his Boppy pillow, and his toys.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Anny admitted, “It’s hard for me to come in this room. More memories,” as she wiped tears from her eyes.

During a confessional with her husband, Robert, Anny reminded viewers that she became pregnant with Adriel six months after welcoming their first child, Aaliyah.

“Adriel was a big baby. He was like a prince with beautiful cheeks,” she gushed. “He was very close to me.”

Anny and Robert’s firstborn son died of a genetic condition

Sadly, one month after his birth, Adriel’s doctors informed Anny that her son “had a sick heart.”

As Anny explained, Adriel was diagnosed with Danon disease, a genetic condition that accounted for his untimely passing in 2022 at just 7 months old.

What is Danon disease?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Danon disease most often damages the heart, muscles, retina, and brain.

Known as a lysosomal storage disorder (LSD), cells struggle to break down certain things, such as food molecules and waste. This causes a buildup of toxins, which damages cells and organs.

The condition is typically passed down from parents to children, and male children are affected more commonly than female children.

Anny dotes on her son, Eliel

Since Adriel’s death, Anny and Robert have welcomed their third child, Eliel.

Admittedly, Anny has spoiled baby Eliel, whom she calls her “prince.”

Earlier this year, when Eliel was just 8 weeks old, Anny uploaded a video of herself holding her baby boy.

The Instagram video’s bottom text reads, “All the new moms… Enjoy your newborn babies.”

“You will sleep again,” it continued. “Your body will return, [not] the same, but time flies, and [our] baby won’t be that little again.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.