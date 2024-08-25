Angela Deem’s ‘worst fear came true’ following 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Angela Deem is getting vulnerable in Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

In a new preview for the fifth and final installment of this season’s Tell All, the 58-year-old reveals her “worst fear” has come to fruition.

In the clip, Angela tells viewers that Michael left her.

“After the Tell All, we got home, and my, uh…” Angela begins as she fights back tears.

“My worst fear came true,” Angela adds.

As she explains, she and her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, were home in Hazlehurst, Georgia, for three or four days after filming the Tell All in New York.

It was then that Angela said Michael vanished.

“He was gone,” Angela shares as melodramatic music begins to play.

Michael Ilesanmi will share his side of the story in Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Next, the clip switches to a preview of a recording from Michael, who gives 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers his version of events.

“So, hi guys, this is Michael, and um, I want to share my side of the story with you,” Michael says in the brief clip before the video cuts.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Michael was reported missing in February 2024.

Michael reportedly left his and Angela’s Georgia home without any of his belongings.

But just a few days later, Michael was found safe, although he reportedly asked police not to share his location with Angela.

After news broke that Michael had left Angela, rumors began swirling online regarding his whereabouts.

A 90 Day Fiance fan spotted him shopping at Kroger in Texas, while Angela alleged that Michael had a girlfriend in New Jersey.

Michael has been keeping quiet about his current location on social media, geotagging most of his Instagram posts in the United States without a specific location.

Michael reveals why he left Angela

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Melicia Johnson, Michael confessed that he left Angela because he was treated like a “nobody.”

Michael revealed that he and Angela had done nothing but fight since he arrived in America.

“For me to leave – for me to have left, rather – it had gotten to the point where I couldn’t just bear it anymore,” he said.

In recent court documents, Michael went into more detail about the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of his soon-to-be ex-wife, Angela.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Michael’s counterclaim against Angela’s annulment filing cites “cruel treatment,” including “physical and mental abuse.”

Additionally, the Nigerian native is requesting spousal support, equal division of his and Angela’s assets, and that Angela pay his attorney’s fees and the cost of litigation.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.