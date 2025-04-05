Angela Deem ‘banned’ from 90 Day Fiance franchise

TLC is “done” with Angela Deem.

That’s according to a 90 Day Fiance blogger who says the contentious reality TV star hasn’t been asked to return to the franchise.

On Friday, @shabootydotcom posted on Instagram that Angela has been “canned,” “shelved,” and “banned” by the network.

The caption of the post stated that TLC is “officially done” with Angela.

“She still may technically have a few months left on her TLC contract but word on the street is they are thoroughly done with her – the Angela Deem reign on TLC/90 Day Fiance is effectively over,” the caption continued.

According to @shabootydotcom’s suspicions, executives grew tired of Angela’s “(allegedly) violent outbursts.”

However, it may not be the last 90 Day Fiance viewers see of Angela, says @shabootydotcom, because the outspoken 59-year-old is likely “scrambling to find more work in reality television.”

This could mean that Angela may appear on reality TV again, just on a different network, filming a different show.

Angela ‘put to pasture’ by network executives

As @shabootydotcom noted in the comments section, he believes that because Angela was such a “huge player,” forcing her to retire is “basically banning her.”

Angela has reportedly been “put to pasture” by network executives. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Upon hearing that Angela may be dunzo at TLC, 90 Day Fiance viewers spoke out in the comments, and the feedback was unanimous.

Most comments expressed satisfaction at the notion that Angela won’t be returning to their TV screens.

At the same time, the consensus was that 90 Day Fiance viewers would like to see two other cast members “banned” as well: Big Ed Brown and Jasmine Pineda.

90 Day Fiance viewers call for Big Ed Brown and Jasmine Pineda to be canned

“I am happy that one is canned for sure, but why on God’s green earth is Ed back on now it’s Pillow Talk 🤢,” asked @niki_baroni1.

Another added, “Now let’s get Jasmine gone!!!”

90 Day Fiance fans call for Big Ed and Jasmine to be fired along with Angela. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

“Great! Jasmine next,” commented a third Instagram user.

A fourth chimed in, “Good and take Ed with her!”

Angela is growing her TikTok following

Angela’s last appearance in the 90 Day Fiance franchise was during Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

The season was a tumultuous one that followed her storyline while she was still with her now soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Since then, Angela has stayed busy interacting with her fans and followers on social media, namely TikTok.

Angela is focused on garnering her followers’ support on the platform, where she recently promised to “keep creating better LIVE content!”

Will Angela return to the small screen?

As far as a return to reality television, Angela has hinted multiple times that she’s got something up her sleeve.

In December 2024, the Hazlehurst, Georgia native teased that she would get an offer from Netflix “one day.”

Then, last month, Angela touted herself as the “queen of reality” and announced that she would be “coming soon” on her fans’ TV screens.

Angela says she’ll appear in a movie as her reality TV career is put on hold

So far, it looks like there could be some truth to @shabootydotcom’s report that TLC has cut ties with Angela.

The premiere of the franchise’s latest spinoff, Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries, was recently announced, and Angela was not included in the cast.

Since her debut in 2018, Angela has appeared in just about every 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

She began her journey in Season 2 of Before the 90 Days and went on to join the casts of 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, Happily Ever After?, and The Last Resort.

While her reality TV career has been postponed, Angela has hinted that her time on 90 Day Fiance has come to an end.

Last year, she told her followers that she wasn’t returning to the franchise after Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

“Listen, after this season, bye-bye!” Angela announced on TikTok.

In the same video, Angela suggested she was in the process of filming a movie.

“Yeah, remember, I told you I’m gonna be in a movie,” she announced.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.