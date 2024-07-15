Angela Deem addresses rumors she was fired from 90 Day Fiance: ‘They treated me good’

Angela Deem recently sparked rumors that she was cutting ties with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The 57-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia, native told her fans and followers that following Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, she was leaving reality TV behind.

Instead, Angela teased that she would be trading 90 Day Fiance fame for acting, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

“Listen, after this season, bye-bye!” Angela claimed earlier this year, adding that she will not be participating in the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life, despite rumors to the contrary.

“Yeah, remember, I told you I’m gonna be in a movie,” Angela added.

In addition to Angela hinting that she was through with the 90 Day Fiance franchise, some viewers deduced that she may have been fired.

Rumors have circulated about Angela Deem getting fired from the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Angela and her husband Michael Ilesanmi’s storyline didn’t debut until Episode 10 in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, leading many to believe she got the boot.

Others believed that Angela’s reported split from Michael meant she would no longer be filming for 90 Day Fiance.

But clearly, that wasn’t the case, and now, after her latest update, it appears she isn’t going anywhere any time soon, either.

Angela says she’s ‘still with TLC’

Angela recently went live on TikTok, and the footage was shared by @90dayfiance.news in a video captioned, “Angela Deem’s reality TV career will continue despite her being dumped by Michael Ilesanmi.”

In her video, Angela told her fans, “You know, I’m still with TLC. I am.”

Angela continued, noting that she’s “replaceable,” adding, “So are they,” seemingly referring to the network and/or production company.

“I’m loyal, they’ve treated me good … I love Sharp Entertainment. I just do,” Angela added.

“Yes, some things don’t look right, but listen, we’re all grown here, and that’s what I made a choice [to do], and I’m doing okay,” she continued.

Angela gives mixed messages about the future of her career in reality TV

Last month, Angela hinted that she wasn’t ready to hang up her reality TV career just yet.

In the comments section of an Instagram post, one of Angela’s critics wrote, “She’s finished no more TV for her people have spoken! Thank God for that.”

In response, Angela fired back, “Want bet 😂😂😂😂.”

Angela may not be prepping to film for 90 Day: The Single Life, but there are plenty of other spinoff options she could be looking into, such as Season 2 of The Last Resort, or a future season of Happily Ever After?

Whatever the case may be between Angela and the 90 Day Fiance franchise, however, fans of the series have made it abundantly clear that they’ve seen enough of her antics on television.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.