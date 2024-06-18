Andy Cohen teases episode that could dismantle Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice’s friendship

Jackie Goldschneider tossed her friends aside like last season’s Chanel purse to forge a friendship with Teresa Giudice, but how long will it last?

Jackie’s last appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen clued us in that there could be trouble in paradise for the new besties.

It was Andy who hinted at an upcoming episode that might surprise Jackie after she answered questions from viewers about her friendship with her former enemy.

Andy seems just as confused as the rest of us about why or how, after years of feuding with Teresa, she suddenly wanted to forget their rocky past and start fresh.

RHONJ fans are convinced this new alliance is Jackie’s way of trying to get back her full-time spot after being demoted to a friend in Season 13.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If that was the plan, it might have been in vain because it’s doubtful Jackie will survive the rumored reboot next season.

However, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if this unexpected friendship can stand the test of time.

Are Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice’s friendship about to hit a snag?

Jackie was a recent guest on WWHL, and not surprisingly, she got a lot of questions about Teresa.

When asked if she was nervous that the OG was using their friendship to get back at Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, the mom of four denied that.

“No, because it was me who initiated the friendship,” reasoned Jackie.

“Okay,” responded Andy, as he warned Jackie to brace herself for a scene that could put her newfound friendship with Teresa in jeopardy.

“I think you may be surprised with some things that are said coming up,” he exclaimed.

Jackie smiled nervously in response, while Jenn Fessler, who was also a guest on WWHL, cringed in anticipation for what was to come.

Teresa wants Jackie to help her take down Margaret Josephs

Meanwhile, we may have found a snippet of what Andy was alluding to during his conversation with Jackie, and it’s coming up in the new episode.

@bravo_mamashelly shared a sneak peek of Episode 8 that showed Teresa having a chat with Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania.

Jackie was a topic of conversation during the discussion, and Teresa had a word of warning for her new bestie.

“Jackie and Margaret were like this,” said Teresa as she crossed her fingers to show how close the pair used to be before their epic fallout.

The RHONJ star continued, “She definitely got a mouth on her, so she better f **king use it and go against f**king Margaret ’cause I just wanna take that b**ch down.”

Check out the clip from Jackie Goldschneider’s WWHL appearance below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.