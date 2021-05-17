Erika Jayne in an emotional conversation about what she knew about Tom’s business affairs during Season 11’s teaser. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen is defending Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Erika Jayne after a Bravo gossip blog accused Jayne of refusing to do an interview without her team preapproving the questions.

The 49-year-old singer is currently under immense stress due to her divorce from lawyer ex-husband Tom Girardi, his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and his placement into a conservancy.

Girardi is also undergoing intense legal battles that stem from him embezzling funds from his clientele.

But, Cohen is ensuring that the RHOBH star did not make such demands of his Watch What Happens Live! crew.

Andy Cohen refutes false claims about Erika Jayne

The reality gossip Instagram page @boldandthebravo posted on their page an alleged tip about the recent divorcee.

It alleges that Erika “alerted the executives at Bravo that she will not be appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ unless she has pre selected questions. In an effort to preserve her already shattered image. If Bravo approves her request that would restrict viewers from calling in the night of her episode!”

Fans have been dying to hear from Erika herself regarding how much she was involved in her husband’s businesses and how much she knew about his purported crimes. After all, she was with Girardi for over 20 years.

So it would be disappointing to audiences to find out that her interviews could be manufactured.

This post must have came up on Andy Cohen’s feed, because he went down to the comments to set the record straight.

The WWHL host simply put, “Yeah this isn’t true.”

Erika Jayne responded to the comment with thanks to Andy for defending her reputation.

RHOBH’s upcoming season promises to reveal as much as they legally can

While this Instagram account may have suspected that Erika may hold back certain information to protect herself, Bravo and Andy Cohen have ensured that they will show as much as legally possible.

Currently, the couple is going through their divorce while Tom fights many other legal battles. Girardi is being investigated for suspected embezzlement of funds from his clients’ settlement from a plane crash.

This became more complicated when Girardi was placed under a conservatorship run by his brother due to Tom’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

With the number of legal cases surrounding her life, it is assumed that Erika Jayne is not legally allowed to divulge too much information about the proceedings.

But this certainly does not mean that she will be lying about what she does decide to admit on the show.

In fact, one of Erika Jayne’s Housewives costars, Garcelle Beauvais, commended Erika for being brutally honest about what she was going through during filming.

The Season 11 trailer shared that Bravo audiences will see the singer at her emotional “breaking point.”

Perhaps Erika’s Housewives tagline for the new season is the biggest testament towards her resilience during this challenging time, “The strongest substance on earth isn’t diamonds. It’s me,”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere May 19th at 8/7c on Bravo.