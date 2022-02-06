Andy Cohen ‘did not remember’ NYE Mayor de Blasio rant after getting drunk on CNN

Bravo’s Andy Cohen reflects on NYE rant. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo legend, Andy Cohen, who recently received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame knows what it’s like to be in the middle of drama. He also knows how to handle it with style and laughter.

The engine behind The Real Housewives franchise made headlines when he went on a brief rant while hosting a televised New Year’s Eve celebration. And instead of trying to run away from the attention, he’s embracing the moment.

Andy discusses his drunken NYE rant

Recently, Andy was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he talked about his memorable night hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with his good friend, Anderson Cooper. Towards the end of the night, Andy went on a drunken rant, where he expressed his feelings about Bill de Blasio.

He told Kimmel, “I got in the car and I saw on Twitter the rant I did about de Blasio and I did not recall – though it was about 40 minutes earlier – saying ‘Sayonara, sucka’ to the outgoing mayor of New York”

He went on saying he had to ask Anderson if he really said that, to which he replied, “Yes, you did!”

Andy laughed as he reflected on the night. He said he “had a blast” even if he didn’t remember much of what happened. He continued, saying, “It was super fun getting drunk on CNN and just raging on a soapbox. There were endorphins I was releasing. I was like, ‘this is good!’”

Despite the critics, Andy has no regrets

When asked how he felt about that night, Andy said he “didn’t have any regrets” and was not shaken by remarks and critiques from viewers. He feels that New Year’s Eve is about having fun and that’s what he did. “That’s why I’m there,” he proclaimed, “that’s why they bring me there.”

He continued defending himself by saying, “it’s a four-and-a-half-hour show. Everyone’s kind of focusing on the last 45 minutes or hour we were on the air. I won’t be shamed for it.” The morning after the show, he commented that he was “a hair over-served” but had fun.

CNN showed their support for Andy and shot down speculation and rumors that he would not be asked to return as host. They made a statement saying, “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live TV. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

Andy and Anderson’s New Year’s Eve show has grown to be popular with viewers as they interview celebrities, enjoy live music, and of course, take shots of alcohol frequently throughout the night. Fans are sure to be excited to see what the duo will plan for this year’s festivities.

Andy can be seen hosting various shows on Bravo, including Watch What Happens Live, airing nightly.