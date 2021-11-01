Andy Cohen announces new Housewives franchise—The Real Housewives of Dubai coming in 2022

Andy Cohen announces The Real Housewives of Dubai. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo fans are in for a treat because a new Housewives franchise has been announced. Andy Cohen just revealed that The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo in 2022. This is exciting news because it’s the first international franchise that will be featured on Bravo.

This is certainly major news for the network and for fans who will now be able to easily enjoy an international franchise for the first time.

Other franchises such as The Real Housewives of Melbourne, the Real Housewives of Cheshire, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, etc have had success thanks to viewers outside of the U.S.

However, since they are not produced by Bravo they do not air on the network — much to the disappointment of Bravo fans.

This time around though, things will be different.

Andy Cohen made the exciting announcement this morning during an interview on The Today Show. It’s exciting news for Bravo fans who’ve gotten frustrated with some of the older franchises that once held their attention.

Now we have something to look forward to and it won’t be long because the new franchise is coming next year.

“We’re going to the billionaires’ playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis, The Real Housewives of Dubai,” announced Andy this morning. “First international city produced by Bravo, this is Maj, this you don’t get, it’s huge.”

During his appearance on the popular daytime show, Andy Cohen made it known that he is excited about what the new Housewives will bring to the table.

“We have a great group of friends this is gonna blow the lid off the entire franchise,” he remarked.

Bravo viewers have grown tired of the other franchise

This is amazing news for Housewives fans who’ve grown tired of some of the other franchises.

The Real Housewives of New York was once a fan favorite but last season was the worst by far. As for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers wanted a complete overhaul after the last season that resulted in dwindling ratings for the beloved franchise.

The Real Housewives of Orange County was so bad that viewers called for Bravo to cancel the show completely, but instead, they made a few cast changes and we’ll have to wait and see if that can save the franchise.

Unfortunately for The Real Housewives of Dallas, they weren’t lucky enough to get another chance as the network recently announced their cancellation — though not in those specific words.

For now, we at least have something new to look forward to and we can’t wait to see what the Dubai Housewives will bring.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will premiere in 2022 on Bravo.