Andy Cohen admits he regrets saying one thing in New Year’s Eve rants

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. Pic credit: CNN

Andy Cohen was one of the most entertaining people on television on New Year’s Eve.

He admitted to having a little too much to drink and went on a few rants as his co-hosting partner on the CNN New Year’s Eve countdown laughed embarrassingly.

Cohen insulted everyone from Ryan Seacrest and Journey to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

However, there is one thing he regrets.

Andy Cohen admits to one comment he regretted making on New Year’s Eve

Andy Cohen wasn’t really embarrassed at what he said on New Year’s Eve and he stood by most of his comments.

However, he did show up on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live on Monday and admitted that he regretted one thing that he said.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said.

Seacrest was hosting ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it,” Cohen said.

Honestly, there didn’t seem to be malice behind his statement when he referred to them as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers.”

It was more of a jab between two New Year’s hosts, and Cohen wanted people to know that he likes Ryan and didn’t mean anything cruel by the statement.

However, he took nothing back when it comes to his comments about Journey.

At the event, he said, “If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey!” Cohen said. “It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

On his show, Cohen said “I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have, and I, I, I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing.”

Andy Cohen joked about rant on New Year’s Day

The day after his rant, Andy Cohen woke up and made an Instagram post explaining that he was “over-served.”

Andy also took to Instagram Live for a video where he said people have been asking him to respond to the New Year’s Eve incident. The video has since expired, but Bravo shared his comments.

He said he would but then ignored everything he said and instead just told people what he drank.

Andy said he drank De Nada tequila and Japanese shochu from the brand Mujen.