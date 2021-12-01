Andrew Spencer suggests he’s similar to Rodney Mathews and fans agree

Rodney Mathews’ time on The Bachelorette resonated with Andrew Spencer. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise stars have been watching Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette and sharing their thoughts.

Similar to The Bachelorette viewers, plenty of Bachelor Nation stars love Rodney Mathews and have been singing his praises, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Andrew Spencer, a fan favorite from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has also weighed in on Rodney Mathews and even felt Rodney was similar to him, which certainly is high praise considering The Bachelorette viewers loved Andrew.

Andrew Spencer tweets about Rodney Mathews

On the latest episode of The Bachelorette Season 18, Rodney Mathews had a sweet and sentimental date with Michelle Young at an apple orchard and he later took Michelle to meet his family.

While Michelle clearly enjoyed Rodney’s company, the two seemed to be better off as friends and so Michelle chose to send him home before fantasy suites.

Their breakup was emotional but it was clear the two still had a lot of love and respect for one another.

Andrew Spencer tweeted his thoughts on Rodney as his journey on The Bachelorette concluded.

Andrew wrote simply, “Rodney we aren’t so different you and i.”

While Andrew didn’t specify the exact similarities he found between himself and Rodney, there are certainly some clear commonalities.

Both Rodney and Andrew were known to be on the playful side and capable of making The Bachelorette lead laugh and let loose.

Both made it fairly far on their seasons as well, with Andrew being sent home just before hometowns and Rodney being sent home right after hometowns.

Both also had friendly but emotional breakups on the show, with both them and the Bachelorettes shedding some tears.

The Bachelorette fans agree with Andrew Spencer’s assessment of Rodney Mathews

Fans commented under Andrew’s tweet and voiced their agreement about Andrew and Rodney not being so different.

One The Bachelorette fan commented, “This is actually very true! Every time he was on screen I was like ya know he has big Andrew S energy” along with a laughing emoji.

Another fan suggested Andrew invite Rodney into his “boys’ crew” as Andrew built solid bonds with several other men from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and the guys often hang out together, including awkwardly reacting to Katie Thurston’s social media activity together.

With all the love Rodney is receiving, he’ll likely be gaining a lot of friends amongst The Bachelor alum.

Do you see the similarities between Andrew Spencer and Rodney Mathews?

