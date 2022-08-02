Andrew Spencer parties with The Bachelorette Season 17 stars in his hometown 

Andrew Spencer remains close friends with his costars from The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Andrew Spencer had a fun-filled weekend with several of his costars from The Bachelorette Season 17.

Andrew brought his costars to his hometown of Chicago to meet his family members and enjoy an outdoor concert.

In Chicago, Andrew was accompanied by Justin Glaze, Greg Grippo, Tre Cooper, Mikey Planeta, and fellow fan favorite Michael Allio.

Andrew, Justin, and Tre shared photos and videos from their time together as the pals appeared to have a blast.

It seemed to mean a lot for Andrew to have his Bachelor Nation friends meet his family.

Andrew noted that he finally got a “hometown.”

Andrew Spencer enjoys Chicago with Bachelor Nation bros

Andrew Spencer took to Instagram to share photos with his The Bachelorette Season 17 costars while in Chicago, Illinois.

In the opening shot, Andrew posed with a smile as he stood between Greg Grippo and Tre Cooper on one side and Justin Glaze and Michael Allio on the other.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The second slide saw the five guys smiling under a cloudy sky with the concert stage behind them.

Andrew also shared a photo with his family members as Greg, Justin, Tre, and Mikey smiled with the fam for a group pic.

One shot featured a member of Andrew’s family in the hospital bed, and the final slide included a video of the Bachelor Nation boys playing around.

Andrew captioned the post, “Friends become family. Thankful. Finally got a hometown date.”

Andrew’s friends who attended the Chicago festivities left comments on the post.

Greg Grippo commented, “Keep it in the family.”

Justin Glaze reacted with teary-eyed emojis, and Tre Cooper wrote, “My brothers.”

Michael Allio commented, “Couldn’t have said it better myself brother! Love ya and that’s for a real weekend in CHI.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Jasmine Gnuyen left a red heart emoji in the comments section with another follower declaring the group of guys, “The best bromance group in bachelorette history.”

A follower teased, “Next up: friendship bracelet,” and Andrew replied, “lol wait to you see our tattoos.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Justin Glaze shows off the moves of The Bachelorette Season 17 men

Along with heartfelt bonding, the men of Katie Thurston’s season also lived it up and partied to music outdoors.

Justin Glaze shared photos and videos from their weekend and time at the concert as they showed off their moves.

Justin captioned the post, “Little miss summertime chi.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.