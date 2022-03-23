Andrew Spencer and Clay Harbor show love to their ‘favorite’ Bachelor Nation ladies  

Andrew Spencer and Clay Harbor enjoy time with ladies from Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation cousins Andrew Spencer and Clay Harbor have plenty of friendships within The Bachelor franchise.

Since moving away from one another, Andrew and Clay have separately spent time with several familiar faces in the franchise. They both recently shared photos from their time with some of their most beloved women in Bachelor Nation.

Andrew Spencer celebrates with his favorite Bachelor Nation ladies

Andrew Spencer recently made his debut on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

While on tour, Andrew reunited with fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including The Bachelor Live on Stage tour host Becca Kufrin.

Andrew took to his Instagram stories and shared a video from the tour as he clinked glasses with Becca Kufrin and The Bachelor Season 23 star Sydney Maree Lotuaco.

Bachelor Nation fans will recall that Sydney appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Sydney is a dancer who brought her dancing skills to The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Andrew spoke highly of the two women in his Instagram story, writing, “My fav ladies.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Clay Harbor hangs out with The Bachelor Season 24 and Season 19 stars

While Andrew entertains Bachelor Nation fans as one of the several bachelors on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour, his cousin Clay Harbor also met up with some ladies from The Bachelor franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clay Harbor took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo with Kelley Flanagan and Kelsey Weier from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Amber James from Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor also posed with them in the picture.

Clay wrote along with the photo, “My favorite ladies,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Instagram

Clay Harbor shares which Bachelor Nation lady he wants Andrew Spencer to date

Clay has often been vocal about his thoughts on The Bachelor franchise, and he also has been transparent about which woman from The Bachelor Season 26 would be a good fit for his cousin Andrew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Clay encouraged Teddi Wright to date Andrew after she was eliminated by The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard.

Andrew has also admitted that Teddi is in the top three women he’d be interested in pursuing from Bachelor Nation.

Time will tell if perhaps Andrew and Teddi decide to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise and strike up a love connection with one another on the island.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.