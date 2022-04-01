Andi Dorfman reveals ‘aftermath’ of engagement to Blaine Hart

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart celebrate their engagement. Pic credit: @andidorfman/Instagram

Andi Dorfman announced her shock engagement to Blaine Hart this week, but the surprises didn’t end there for the former Bachelorette.

Andi was greeted by her friends and family after her new fiancé organized a surprise party and had the group fly in a day early.

The Bachelorette alum was left in tears in the sweet video capturing the moment she reunited with loved ones to celebrate the engagement.

Andi Dorfman’s new fiancé surprised her with friends and family

Andi took to her Instagram to reveal the moment she walked into her home and discovered her friends and family waiting in the dark.

“It was such a special night and the care and thought that went in to it all – oh lord, I could cry (again) just thinking about it,” Andi wrote in the caption.

The video is taken from the perspective of the family and shows Andi and Blaine opening the door to find a group of people and a table full of desserts waiting.

Andi was visibly shocked as she turned to Blaine and then cuddled up for a hug after realizing he had organized the event.

The Bachelorette didn’t even make it into the room before she started crying. She was greeted by hugs, cheers, and tears from the family.

Andi recalled struggling to get in touch with her family and friends on the day of her engagement. She planned to surprise her loved ones with the engagement news in person when they flew in for a marathon weekend.

However, it was the Bachelor Nation star who got the shock of her life when Blaine convinced them all to fly in a day early.

“It’s hard to surprise me but as you can tell by my reaction … they totally pulled it off!” Andi wrote.

Bachelor Nation supported Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart on their engagement

The reality TV persona was flooded with supportive comments from her Bachelor Nation friends, with several stars joining in her happy tears.

“I’m crying omg,” wrote Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

“Dangit I just did my makeup and now I’m crying,” commented Amanda Stanton.

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Desiree Siegfried also chimed in with positive messages.

Pic credit: @andidorfman/Instagram

Andi and Blaine got engaged in a beach proposal years after Andi starred on The Bachelorette.

Her engagement to Josh Murray ended badly, but it appears that the wait has finally paid off for Andi.

The Bachelorette returns on July 11th on ABC.