Amy Roloff shares details as she films for new season of LPBW

Amy Roloff is slowly leaking filming details for the upcoming season of Little People, Big World.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Amy let it slip that she is currently filming for an upcoming season of LPBW.

Although Amy was unable to provide many details about filming, she teased, “Because we are filming, I’m assuming that there will be another season. But, stay tuned. Like it has been in the past, with whatever we’re filming, if the season does come out, it may not come out until like March or April.”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Amy has been sharing some snippets of scenes she filmed with TLC’s camera crews. One such scene recently included Amy and one of her best friends, Lisa Dixon.

Taking to her Instagram recently, Amy shared a carousel post including some photos of herself and Lisa while enjoying dinner at a local restaurant, Pizzario in Hillsboro, Oregon, and a jazz musical performance.

Amy captioned her post, “Thanks @pizzariopdx downtown Hillsboro for letting my film crew film Lisa and I. We stayed a little longer here to listen Tuesday Jazz Jam. Fabulous. Had to show Lisa why I love downtown Hillsboro and @pizzariopdx Thanks friend @lisardixon13 for always willing and flinging this with me. We have a great time 🤗💗” and added a few hashtags, including one that read “#realityfilming.”

In the first slide, 57-year-old Amy and her BFF Lisa posed for an adorable outdoor snap, each of them smiling for the camera, looking radiant. For their dinner outing, Amy opted for a black-and-white polka-dotted top with a cinched neckline and accessorized with red drop earrings, a gold nameplate necklace, and a matching bracelet.

Lisa looked equally as lovely, wearing her long, platinum blonde hair down and parted on the side and donning a black, cold-shoulder dress with white trim, accessorizing with white, chunky earrings.

Amy’s second slide showed the local jazz ensemble set up inside the restaurant, and another slide right gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers a taste of the band’s music in the form of a video.

Last season’s LPBW uncovered the turmoil amid Matt Roloff listing the north side of the farm for sale

Last season on LPBW, the main storyline focused on Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, listing the north side of the farm for sale. Although their eldest sons, twins Jeremy and Zach, had both put their hats in the ring at some point to purchase the farm, negotiations fell through.

Amy weighed in, admitting to her disappointment that Roloff Farms won’t be kept in the family: “So you know, it’s just very disappointing that I won’t see their families and grandkids, you know, run around the farmhouse, run around the property, and just see what they’re gonna do with it. I just think it’s sad.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.