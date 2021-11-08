Amy Roloff opens up about Tori and Zach’s pregnancy loss, gives advice to dad-to-be son Jacob

Amy Roloff opened up about Tori and Zach’s pregnancy loss and offered advice for her youngest son, Jacob, on becoming a dad. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff spoke about her son Zach and his wife Tori’s pregnancy loss and offered some advice to her youngest son, Jacob, on impending fatherhood.

Zach’s wife Tori Roloff suffered a devastating miscarriage earlier this year, as documented this season on LPBW. As Monsters & Critics reported, Tori suffered the loss in March 2021.

Amy and Chris recently sat down with Us Weekly to talk about the ordeal and offer some advice. You can watch the full interview below.

LPBW star Amy Roloff talks Zach and Tori’s miscarriage

“Obviously, you know, like we all know, that was a devastating thing for both of them, in different ways,” Amy said of Zach and Tori dealing with the loss of their third child.

Amy continued, “But I think when you have two other kids, though that sadness can be, you know, overwhelming, I think when you have two other kids you look at them and say, ‘But look at the gifts we still have.’ And so I think that’s been part of what has helped [Tori] too, besides faith.”

Amy added that she thinks her son and daughter-in-law are doing “really, really” well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 57-year-old TLC star then talked about her other sons, Jeremy and Jacob, who are both expecting babies with their respective wives, Audrey and Isabel Roloff.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jeremy and Audrey are expecting baby number three any day now, and Jacob and Isabel are expecting their first child, a son, in December.

When it comes to giving advice to first-time dad Jacob, Amy doesn’t necessarily have any specific advice for her youngest son.

Amy Roloff offers baby advice to soon-to-be dad Jacob Roloff

“I don’t really give too much advice,” Amy told Us Weekly, “For me, the biggest one is really don’t sweat the small stuff, you know? If your house is a little messy, don’t get shook up on that.”

Amy added that you “do the best you can when you have an infant,” noting that living off limited sleep can make things tougher to handle.

Amy knows a thing or two about raising kids herself. She and her ex-husband Matt Roloff share four children — twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob — who they raised on Roloff Farms.

Amy continued to say that children want their parents’ time and attention more than anything else and that babies don’t care whether their house is clean or not.

“Having a small, little baby … that time goes by so fast,” Amy concluded.

Despite their tragic loss, Tori and Zach are hopeful for a rainbow baby.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori told Us Weekly over the summer. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Don’t miss Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After, their wedding special, airing on Tuesday, November 9 at 9/8c on TLC.