Americory update: America says she hopes relationship leads to ‘marriage’ with Cory Wurtenberger

The showmance between America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger is still going strong.

America and Cory met while playing Big Brother 25. They hit it off, and a showmance began on the live feeds.

The duo continued spending time together in the jury house, where their relationship strengthened.

They partied with many Big Brother alums in California after BB25 ended, seeing how their relationship would work in the real world.

America and Cory returned to their homes but later reunited and shared some big news with their fans and followers.

America recently revealed that she was moving to live with Cory, hinting that their relationship had reached its next stage.

Julie Chen Moonves asks America Lopez a huge question

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves routinely does interviews for her Instagram page.

“You and Cory are going strong – you’re actually at his house in Florida,” Julie stated as she prepared to ask a question.

“How can you tell?” America joked.

The hidden context was that Julie had interviewed Cory earlier that same day, and he answered questions from the same house.

“So, where do you hope this relationship goes between you and Cory?” Julie asked.

“Ummm… a little deja vu moment, but, marriage?” America answered as she held up her hands.

Julie showed a shocked and excited expression as America elaborated on her answer.

The full answer is shared in the video below – where America says she did not expect a relationship when she entered the Big Brother house.

“Where do you hope this relationship goes between you and Cory” #Americory pic.twitter.com/hBlxv8y5eG — Dee11 (@VioletMaude11) December 19, 2023

Big Brother 25 is available for streaming on Paramount+. Fans of America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger can now re-watch episodes knowing the couple stays together.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024.