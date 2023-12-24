Nicole Franzel calls herself the ‘first two-time winner’ of Big Brother

Does Big Brother have its first two-time winner?

Nicole Franzel recently won Big Brother: Reindeer Games, a spin-off of the long-running reality competition show. And Nicole says her win counts.

Nine people were invited back to compete in the Reindeer Games. It only took six days to film, but it entertained many Big Brother fans this winter.

The $100,000 prize convinced Nicole to return to the Big Brother house and added to her record-holding number of days in the game.

Nicole already broke the record for most days in the Big Brother house during the BB22 season. Combining her time from BB16, BB18, and BB22, Nicole had lived in the house longer than any other houseguest.

And now she has six more days to her credit.

Nicole states that she is the ‘first two-time winner’ of Big Brother

Nicole sat down for another interview after she won Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

She spoke about how exciting it was to learn that Santa Claus is also the voice of Big Brother.

Later, they broached an intriguing topic for the history of the game. Many people have played Big Brother more than once. But nobody had won it twice.

“Well, congratulations! I guess you’re the first two-time Big Brother winner, right?” Dalton Ross asked Nicole.

“I know. Yep,” Nicole responded.

Nicole told a quick story about how she had known it would happen for years. She even had visions of it happening.

“I’m taking it. I am the first two-time winner, for sure,” Nicole added.

Nicole Franzel says there should be no asterisk on being the first two-time Big Brother winner. #BBReindeergames



Full interview at the link: https://t.co/6U5yfVooYC pic.twitter.com/AzPacueDRq — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) December 23, 2023

