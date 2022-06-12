America’s Got Talent: Who is Zeno and where can you find him on Instagram

Zeno on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent is back with some great new audition episodes before the live rounds start in August; one exciting newcomer is Zeno Sputafuoco.

The new round of talent includes singers, comedians, ventriloquists, magicians, instrumentalists, dance crews, and much more.

However, unlike American Idol, the ultimate landing spot for many of this show’s contestants is in stage shows on the Vegas Strip. That made Zeno’s shocking act a little less surprising considering the possibilities for daredevil performers like him in Las Vegas.

Here is what you need to know about Zeno on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Zeno on America’s Got Talent?

Zeno’s full name is Zeno Sputafuoco, but he refused to say anything, including his name, to the judges, before he performed his act. He had a curved wire that he then shoved up his nose and then down through his mouth, which caused both Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum to revolt in terror.

Heidi seemed like she wanted to throw up.

He then called Sofia and Heidi to the stage and had them lie on a platform, which Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel loved. Zeno then put the hook through his nose, attached it to a chain, and pulled it with his nose.

After his performance, he still refused to talk to any of the judges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Simon voted yes because he said he liked “disgusting originality.”

Sofia also said yes, although she was confused. Heidi said it was “ew” but also a yes. Howie said he was disgusted and very entertained and also gave a yes.

Where can you find Zeno on Instagram?

Fans can follow Zeno Sputafuoco on Instagram at the very long username @zeno_il_fachiro_sputafuoco. He has only 1,766 followers with 379 posts.

However, people who follow him can get a good look at all the daredevil stunts he performs.

There is an amazing photo of him involved in a huge act with fire all around him and he tagged Italias Got Talent in the post.

There is also a video of him blowing fire that he originally posted on TikTok.

His TikTok page is @vincenzocarannant and he has a large selection of videos there, but only 337 followers so far.

He is also on YouTube, albeit with only 116 subscribers to his channel.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.